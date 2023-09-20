Fears magnitude 6 earthquake near Geraldine was 'the big one'

Rose Acland froze when the world beneath her started to roll on Wednesday morning, and she immediately thought it was the “big one’’.

Acland, of Mt Peel Station, had been working at her desk when a magnitude 6 earthquake struck near Geraldine 9.14am, about 45km north of Geraldine. Mt Peel is about 30km north of Geraldine.

It is not the first big quake Acland has experienced. The church, built on the station by her husband's ancestors in 1869, was severely damaged in the 2010 Darfield earthquake, with the east gable partly collapsing.

The Church of the Holy Innocents, at Mt Peel Station, re-opened seven years later after $1.6 million was spent on restoration and strengthening work.

Acland said there appeared to be no damage to the church or station homestead, which had also been earthquake strengthened.

“The church is so well reinforced, no candlesticks, or the cross, moved,’’ she said.

“Things in the house moved – a mirror came down and things flew off mantelpieces.’’

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Rose Acland at The Church of the Holy Innocents, at Mt Peel Station, on Wednesday morning.

Acland said the quake was “incredibly scary straight away’’.

“I thought this is really going to be the big one. I really froze.’’

While her instinct was to run outside, Acland said she sat still and waited for the shaking to stop.

“Then I grabbed my phone and bolted out the door.’’

John Bisset/Stuff Irish stonemason John McGaughey works on the church in 2016.

Having experienced the strength of the 2010 earthquake, she said this quake felt different.

“This literally felt underneath us, which it basically is, underneath us.’’

It had also come out of nowhere, which it had made it all the more shocking, she said.

This had led to her feeling slightly unnerved on Wednesday afternoon, she said.

Natasha Martin/Stuff Rosemary Acland surveys earthquake damage to the exterior of The Church of the Holy Innocents, at Mt Peel, in 2010.

Built by one of Canterbury's early notable stonemasons and craftsmen, William Brassington, in 1868, the category 2 Church of the Holy Innocents sits on the 5500-hectare farm about 30km north of Geraldine.

The man instrumental in having the church built, John Barton Arundel Acland, gifted it to the community.

Among those buried near the church was acclaimed fiction crime writer and theatre director, Dame Ngaio Marsh, who died in 1982.