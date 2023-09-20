State Highway 8 closed as high winds down Mackenzie District power lines

Lake Tekapo/Takapō photographer George Empson captures dust and clouds rolling across the Mackenzie Basin amid strong winds on Wednesday at Lake Tekapo/Takapō.

High winds have brought down multiple power lines in the Mackenzie District, closing State Highway 8 between Glenbrook and Twizel.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said high winds brought down multiple power poles and an overhead electricity line south of Twizel on SH8, closing the section of highway.

Waka Kotahi was urging motorists to delay their journey or to use an alternative route.

There were also strong wind warnings issued by Waka Kotahi between Lake Pukaki and Twizel, Aoraki/Mt Cook Rd (SH80) and SH8 between Fairlie and Lake Pukaki.

“Extra care required, especially for lighter or high sided vehicles and motorcycles,” the warning said.

George Empson/Supplied High winds barrel through the Mackenzie District on Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager in South Canterbury John Keenan said gusts of more than 100kph and dust were affecting driving conditions across much of the region and on inland routes making conditions hazardous.

“Motorists should reduce their speed and be prepared to stop in case of wind-blown debris, downed trees or power lines,” he said.

“In South Canterbury, we have had five vehicles towing boats or caravans flip over or be blown off the road in the past four days.

“Two of these crashes caused road closures on SH8, between Omarama and Fairlie and SH80, the road into Aoraki/ Mt Cook on Sunday. It is extremely dangerous for car occupants and nearby road users if this occurs.

“Wind gusts can come without warning, so people need to be aware of the risk in exposed parts of the high country.”

MetService Many Heavy Rain and Strong Wind watches and warnings are currently in place for various areas in the South Island.

Keenan also warned, although other parts of the network were open, conditions could change quickly, so people should check the Waka Kotahi traffic map before heading out.

The Alpine Energy website shows an unplanned power outage in Cave, west of Timaru, caused by strong winds.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the Canterbury Plains for a period of 25 hours starting at 6pm on Wednesday.

“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places,” the watch said.

A strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country had been in place since 9am on Wednesday and was to end at 7pm on Thursday.

“Severe gale northwesterlies with damaging gusts of 140 kph in exposed places, mainly during Thursday afternoon and evening,” the warning said.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

George Empson/Stuff Lake Tekapo/Takapō photographer George Empson captures cloud in high winds in the Mackenzie District on Wednesday.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass for a period of 31 hours starting at 6pm on Saturday.

MetService said periods of heavy rain are forecast, and rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide.

Thunderstorms were possible and rain was expected to turn to snow on Friday, according to MetService.