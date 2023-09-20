Third strike for senior doctors and dentists in South Canterbury

Senior doctors and dentists take strike action outside Timaru Hospital on September 5.

It will become increasingly harder to recruit staff to Timaru Hospital if something is not done to improve pay conditions, a South Canterbury union representative says.

On Thursday, Aoraki ASMS members, employed by Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) will walk off the job for four hours, from 10am to 2pm - joining their colleagues throughout New Zealand for the group’s third strike this month.

Further strikes will follow in October: a 12-hour strike on October 2​, and a 24-hour strike on October 24​, if Te Whatu Ora does not provide an inflation adjusted salary.

Speaking in his position as the branch president of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), anaesthetist Peter Doran said Thursday's four-hour strike would have a bigger impact on non-urgent patient care, appointments and procedures at the hospital.

He said life-preserving services had been arranged at the hospital during the strike.

Doran said the ASMS members had “plenty of talking to do’' and it was disappointing and worrying that their concerns had not been addressed.

“It’s unfortunate that, in the health sector, in order to talk you have to strike.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury branch president of Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Peter Doran.

He said it was a reluctant move they had to make to be heard.

“We’re not doing this at the drop of a hat.'’

Doran said medical specialists were not forming a stampede to work at Timaru Hospital.

“Ironically we're only striking for the cost of living. There is still a lot of work left to do.'’

Te Whatu Ora said unless it had contacted patients directly, people should attend outpatient or surgery appointments as planned.

Anyone needing to be rescheduled would have been contacted by Te Whatu Ora, it said.

All emergency departments would remain open during the two-hour strike. Plans were also in place to ensure anyone staying in hospital during this time would still receive safe care and the support they needed, it said.