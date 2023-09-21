Up to 300 Insurance claims likely following magnitude-6 earthquake north of Geraldine

The earthquake was centred in the Rangitata Gorge area, west of Methven and north of Geraldine

Early modelling suggests up to 300 insurance claims could be made following Wednesday morning’s shallow, magnitude-6 earthquake in Canterbury.

The earthquake struck at 9.14am, around 45km north of Geraldine at a depth of 11km, and was felt by thousands throughout the South Island.

While there had been no reported damage or injuries following the shallow quake, the Timaru District Council was forced to close its three-storey Sophia St car park, next to the Farmers building in central Timaru.

On Thursday, the council confirmed the building had been reopened, with free parking for the day.

Toka Tū Ake EQC chief readiness and recovery officer Kate Tod said EQCover natural hazard damage claims are now managed by private insurers, so it did not know how many claims had been made following Wednesday’s quake.

“But our early modelling suggests there are likely to be between 150 and 300 EQCover claims that could be lodged with insurers resulting from this earthquake,’’ Tod said.

“We expect that the damage will be mostly centred around the Ashburton Lakes District.’’

She encouraged anyone who suffered damage as a result of the earthquake to take photos or videos to help with their claims, and to contact their private insurer.

AIMAN AMUREL MUNER/STUFF The earthquake happened at 9.14am, 45km north of Geraldine, on Wednesday.

“They will manage the claim, including anything covered by Toka Tū Ake.’’

Meanwhile, Insurance Council of New Zealand spokesperson Christian Judge said it had not seen a lot of claims following the quake, “so there are no numbers to report nor anything to say about damage’’.

“If people do have damage, put your safety first and contact your insurer as soon as you can,’’ Judge said.

“It’s an unfortunate truth that Cantabrians know only too well the impact such events can have. It’s a reminder for people to make sure their properties are quake safe and that they have a plan. Keeping safe is always the priority.’’

On Thursday, the council said after a review of its facilities, no damage has been identified.

The Timaru District Council has been approached for an update on Thursday morning.