Indoor and outdoor action for speed skaters

Speed skaters have been busy in their preparations for the Southern Area indoor champs in Timaru at the end of September.

The South Canterbury indoor 100m track champs were held just over a week ago, and were followed last weekend by the seventh round of 11 in the Southern Endurance series held at Levels in difficult showery and blustery conditions.

A long trip to Timaru paid off for Blenheim’s Lily Pontague in the endurance series when she took out the women’s 21km time trial.

While the conditions put off a number of entrants, Pontague was impressive in winning from Shannell Wooding, Samantha Clarke and Sherryl Kortright.

Masters men Ricky Purukamu and Daryl Mattingley fought out the men's event, with Purukamu getting his first win in the series from Mattingley, the overall leader.

In the cadet and juvenile girls' event Geraldine's Grace Worner revelled in the tough conditions to take it out comfortably from Lauren Crawford (Cave), with Claudia Mattingley a surprise third, ahead of Kyla Beveridge, Georgia Kortright, then the younger Lilly Rae, Piper Hogenesh and newcomer Hosanna Woods from Geraldine.

Brayden Teague once again dominated the boys' event, with Oakley Mattingley 2nd.

Only the brave lined up for the primary 5km with Delta Hogenesch winning the girls from Sophie Thornly, and Phoenix Mattingley taking out the boys.

Round eight in the series will be a half-marathon on October 1, following the southern area indoor championships at the Southern Trust Events Centre on September 30.

South Canterbury skaters were indoor for their 100m track champs, preparing for strong opposition from Nelson, Blenheim and the reactivated Christchurch clubs.

The senior open, comprising cadet, junior, senior and masters grades 5000m events and juvenile below 3000m, were the feature events. In the women's, master Shannell Wooding split the Oceania cadet champions Kyla Beveridge who won, with Grace Worner third.

Brayden Teague added another scalp in the men's open, winning from Callum Sandri and Ricky Purukamu.

The juvenile and below open 3000m was won by Gemma Thornly, with Lilly Rae second and Oceania Purukamu third. The boys was a brotherly affair with Oakley Mattingley first, from Phoenix and newcomer, the much improved Aijo Sijo 3rd.

The hotly contested open Shoot the duck competition was won by Crawford from Wooding and Claudia Mattingley. Phoenix Mattingley was the first male.

Individual grade aggregate placings.

Tiny Tot Girls: Anabelle O'Connor 1, Lucy Boher 2, Dhyani Surti 3; first boy, An Ge Tong.

Novice: Sinead Henderson 1, Naomi Henderson 2, Olivia Coles 3; first boy, Willi Scholz.

Primary girls: Sophie Thornly 1; boys, Phoenix Mattingley.

Juvenile girls: Gemma Thornly 1, Oceania Purukamu 2, Lilly Rae 3.

Juvenile boys: Oakley Mattingley 1, Phoenix Mattingley 2, Aigo Sijo 3.

Cadet girls: Lauren Crawford 1, Kyla Beveridge 2, Grace Worner 3.

Cadet boys: Brayden Teague 1, Callum Sandri 2, Zachary Tong 3.

Junior Boys: Tom Crawford 1.

Senior women: Samantha Clarke 1.

Masters women: Shannell Wooding 1, Marnie Cortes 2, Sheryl Kortright 3.

Masters men: Ricky Purukamu 1, Daryl Mattingley 2.