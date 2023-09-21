High winds snap power poles like twigs

Wind damage has taken out power poles alongside State Highway 8 between Ōmārama and Twizel.

High winds have knocked over 11 power poles just south of Twizel in the central South Island just hours before a major vegetation blaze at nearby Pukaki.

”It must have been one helluva gust,” said Karl French, general manager of High Country Salmon on Wairepo Arm, Lake Ruataniwha.

French had noticed the poles had been snapped in the middle, in three separate places along State Highway 8, from Ōmārama towards Twizel, as he travelled to work on Wednesday.

“They’ve been snapped like twigs.

“It was insane, I’ve never seen anything like that. I suppose the wind was funnelled through the valley.”

French said Network Waitaki had told him that the power should be back on by Friday afternoon at the latest.

He said the power loss was initially believed to have been a car crashing into a power pole, but the crash was actually a falling pole hitting a car. There were no reports of injuries.

Network Waitaki chief executive Geoff Douch said the damage had led to power outages for some customers and disruptions to motorists.

KARL FRENCH/SUPPLIED Wind damage to power poles alongside State Highway 8 between Ōmārama and Twizel on Wednesday.

"Crews attended to make safe and restore power to some customers on Wednesday afternoon, however due to the strong winds, immediate repairs couldn’t be undertaken safely, although crews have worked to isolate the network and clear the road.

"Repairs to the network will be undertaken through Thursday and Friday, with a goal that the remaining customers will be restored by Friday afternoon.

"Generators have been deployed to some affected customers."

Douch said it was too early to comment on why the poles failed and a full investigation would be undertaken, however the extreme winds were clearly a factor.

"As at Thursday morning, there had been no other faults or damage to the network."

KARL FRENCH/SUPPLIED Network Waitaki crews get ready to repair wind damage to power poles alongside SH8.

French said the business had only been connected to the power grid about a year ago.

“We’ve got back up generators, so it is pretty much business as normal for us.

“We always thought that this might become the case.”

French said it was calm in their area on Thursday morning but they could see the smoke from the Pukaki Downs fire to the north past Twizel.

The wind storm was also fanned a large vegetation fire near Makikihi in the Waimate District that threatened nearby properties and closed State Highway 1 on Wednesday.

OWEN BILCLIFFE/SUPPLIED Footage of the vegetation fire near Makikihi in the Waimate District.

At the blaze's height, four Fire and Emergency NZ pump trucks and three tankers were at the scene at 2.15pm.

Waka Kotahi said poor visibility closed the highway and fire crews had the blaze under control by 6.30pm.

High temperatures accompanied the high winds with Timaru Airport recording 28.9C, a record temperature for September. Ōamaru recorded 25.2C and Ōamaru Airport 24.8.

