Early morning drive takes unexpected turn for tourists caught by Pukaki Downs fire

A roadblock on State Highway 80 has been set up while a fire burns at Pukaki.

An early morning drive to the airport took an unexpected turn for Thanh Nguyen, and friends, when they were stopped at a road block as flames from the Pukaki Downs fire got closer and closer.

They were stopped for several hours on State Highway 80 before being allowed to drive through the cordon as flames burnt the dry grass on the side of the road.

Nguyen was driving her friends to Christchurch to catch a flight back to Vietnam on Thursday morning when they were stopped near Twizel about 8.30am.

The reason for the stop was a large scrub fire that burnt overnight in Pukaki Downs, South Canterbury, forcing the evacuation of six properties and road closures, including SH80 and 8.

As the flames spread, the area was in an orange warning for high winds, meaning at times it was too dangerous for firefighters to attempt to tackle the fire.

The keen photographer, who has been in New Zealand for four years after moving from Vietnam, had friends visiting from Hanoi, and they all spent Wednesday night at the Aoraki/Mt Cook Hermitage Hotel before getting up early to go to the airport.

Supplied Thanh Nguyen, left, and friends at the road block on State Highway 80, while a fire in Pukaki rages behind them.

However, on their way to Christchurch they were stopped and watched from the road as the fire got closer, and the winds pushed it along, she said.

“It's quite scary,’’ she said.

She described flames being “massive and high’’ and a lot of heavy smoke.

“It's very windy and gusty. The helicopters are being bumped around a lot.’’

Thanh Nguyen/Supplied Thanh Nguyen was escorted through the road block on State Highway 80 on Thursday while a fire burned at Pukaki.

During their stop they were asked to move their car back as the trees next to the road caught on fire.

She said in the three hours they were there the fire spread rapidly with the high winds, and she could see “very big flames reaching into the sky’’.

Just after 11.30am they were escorted through the cordon as gale winds were expected this afternoon.

She described this as frightening as there were flames on both sides of the road, and a lot of smoke.

Thanh Nguyen/Supplied Smoke billows off the side of State Highway 80 on Thursday morning while Thanh Nguyen and her friends are escorted through a road block.

“It was a bit scary.’’

Images she captured show the path of the fire, with large areas of land now black, burnt trees, some to the ground and others still standing, while other parts still smoulder.

While her friends missed their flight home, she was hopeful they could rearrange more soon.