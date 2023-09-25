Circular recycling/upcycling scheme targets new life for tired work gear in Timaru

Workwear Recycled is a new business in Washdyke that hopes to recycle all types of workwear.

A new Timaru venture aims to take the guesswork out of recycling expired workwear for businesses and keep it out of the district's landfill.

Workwear Recycled (WR) managing director Annie Light has spent the past nine to 12 months investigating the possibilities, and she and husband Nick Light are now ready to flick the switch on the scheme, which seeks to provide secure destruction and recycling solutions for businesses.

The couple also ran Work Outfitters outlet in Timaru, and had been thinking about the many items leaving their store, “and we thought, ‘oh gawd it's all going into landfills’. So we decided that we would get all our customers, and we would take it back’’, Annie said.

Research showed the world produced 92 million tonnes of textile waste each year, and clothing and textiles made up at least 7% of waste in global landfill space.

“Only 1% of clothes will get recycled into new garments,” WR’s information said, adding that studies showed textiles created more than three times their weight in CO² in landfills.

“New Zealand sends about 100,000 tonnes of clothing to landfill each year – about 44kg per person.”

“We’ve been doing the research on it and what we are saying is every 1kg of clothing that doesn't end up in the landfill saves 3-4kgs of CO² gases in emissions,” Annie said.

She said their venture “started with our initial customers, but it is going to be open to everybody”.

“So it has been set up separately to Work Outfitters so that everyone can start recycling and upcycling their work gear.

“Our goal is to prevent end-of-life clothing and PPE from entering landfill, by way of re-purposing, re-using or recycling these items, creating a circular life for products.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Workwear Recycled managing director Annie Light, left, and Active Refrigeration director Sarah Flynn with a bin for people to place workwear to be recycled.

The work gear is first “dehardened” which meat things like buttons, zips and toggles were removed.

“We sort it out into the specifications of the garment, so certain things can be upcycled into various products ... we use about nine different places between New Zealand, Australia and Sweden ... and it is made into whatever someone's making at the time.’’

She said materials could be used for things such as insulation, chairs in schools and coat-hangers.

“We are doing workwear textiles at this stage, thinking we will get all the workwear stuff back and some PPE (personal protective equipment). We are working on boots, and we are working out solutions for businesses on plastics and that sort of stuff as well, because there are quite a few different places doing some amazing things with plastics.

“It is amazing the amount of things that are happening out there ... there's a whole range of sustainable products that our suppliers are putting out, so we’re sort of doing the front end and then the back end.”

Annie said “me and my stupid brain’’ had grown the idea.

“We spend a lot of time in the environment, we are really passionate about it, you know, out there tramping, planting trees ... it was just the amount of volume of PPE that we are selling and a lot of businesses were looking at some sort of solutions on that.

“It was already on their radar, so I sort of spent a good nine months investigating the possibilities of what we could do with it.

“We take all the guesswork out for the businesses ... we just take everything, and we decide where it goes ... some businesses are doing one thing with a particular specification of an item like a cotton or something like that ... so we do all that, and so we have bins, so it is all accumulated here and goes out.

“So we are consolidating it with lots of different businesses as well, to make it worthwhile.’’

She said the response had been “insane”.

“The businesses have been so quick to come on board with two major clients being Hilton Haulage and Meridian Energy.”

Active Refrigeration, McCain, Todd Mudie, Ranger Specialists and Fulton Hogan were also interested.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff At the Workwear Recycled launch are, back from left, Jez Keyworth, of Meridian Energy, Justin Hardacre, of Hilton Haulage, Thomas McGeever, of Fulton Hogan, Nick Light, of Workwear Recycled, and Braden Hopkins, of Todd Mudie Group, and at front, Edward Nolloth, of Hilton Haulage, Annie Light, managing director Workwear Recycled, and Zoe Paton, of Hilton Haulage.

“It has been an easy sell and everyone wants to do it, but it has been trying to figure out how to do it, and we've taken all that guesswork out of it for them really, making it as easy as we can and cost-effective.

“It will stop a lot of material going into the landfills.

“We are just making sure our processes are right, and we will probably have to look for some other bigger premises at some stage.

“We are looking at upcycling and that is circular, which means the stuff will never end up in landfills.

“It's a real passion of mine to do this.

“We are really the only one in the South Island, and we are working with the North Island companies as well to consolidate as much as we can and tap into their resources that are already available so again, that saves the guesswork.’’

She said the accumulated gear was sent away in pallet loads to make it more economical, and use a local trucking company.

“The feedback we've had from companies is they were looking for something like this, and just didn't have the time to research it or look into it.”

She said they would be starting to work a bit more with EnviroNZ “and see what we can save out of the Timaru District Council landfill”.

“It is just going to progress into a lot of things really.

“We may be creating a bit of a beast, but it is also just so exciting and so good to be doing this to save all this going into the landfill and saving the environment.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Managing director of Workwear Recycled Annie Light, left, and Helen Wynne.

Nick Light said the project would be a bit volume dependent.

“Really we are at the beginning of the process. It may be six months to a year to work out what's going to be a regular volume of stuff returned. We've got a rough idea because we send our stuff.

“There might be a bit of a flurry at the start, as people are sitting on stuff that they just don't know what to do with.

“Stuff could be sitting in a storeroom, end-of-life uniforms that they are a bit too scared to send to a landfill. There might be a bit of a peak as businesses come on and have a backlog of old uniforms ... it will be interesting to see where it ends.

“We’ve also got to be really conscious of the fact that we are not creating more emissions by moving stuff around more than what you are benefiting from in actually recycling in the first place.”

Annie said that was “definitely being achieved”.