Firefighters respond to vegetation fire near Lake Takapō/Tekapo

Smoke rises from a fire on the northern side of Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have responded to a vegetation fire near Lake Takapō/Tekapo, northeast of the fire still burning at Pukaki Downs.

A FENZ spokesperson said they were alerted to a vegetation fire in Lake Takapō/Tekapo around 12.50pm.

Fire and Emergency assistant commander Stephen Butler at a media stand-up in Twizel confirmed the fire was near Mt. Gerald Station on Lilybank Rd, north end of Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

“It’s quite a big fire, but it's not threatening any property at this stage,” Butler said.

The spokesperson said seven fire trucks from Lake Takapō/Tekapo, Ashburton and Fairlie have responded to the fire.

