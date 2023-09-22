South Canterbury Horticultural Society's Spring Show to include South Island Daffodil Show

South Canterbury Horticultural Society president Alistair Davey is excited about the weekend's annual spring show, which includes a South Island Daffodil Show.

The title may suggest it is a South Island competition, but a spring show being held in Timaru has attracted entries from throughout the country.

The South Canterbury Horticultural Society’s annual spring show will be held at the Caroline Bay Hall on Saturday and Sunday and will include the South Island Daffodil Show, with entries from all over New Zealand including Taranaki in the North Island.

Horticultural society president Alistair Davey said it was ironic that while the region was hit with snow in the high country and rain, a spring show was being held.

However, spring was often an “unpredictable’’ season, weather-wise, he said.

“It hasn’t been very easy with the hot sun we’ve had,’’ Davey said.

“It’s been very dry, and this rain is quite welcome.’’

He said the daffodil show would be a highlight, and there would be entries from throughout South Canterbury in the society’s show.

“The entries have been quite light this year.’’

He put this down to the weather, and the fact many had entered the daffodil show instead.

There would be cut flowers, floral art, and cut plants on display as well, he said.

This year the society also introduced a photography competition with hopes of attracting more people to the show.

He said there had been “a few entries’’ for the competition.

Davey encouraged members of the public to visit the show, which would be open to the public from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.