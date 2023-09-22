Wet weather dampens Pukaki Downs fire, heavy snow shuts SH80

Smoke rises from the scrub fire at Pukaki Downs as rain continues to dampen the fire on Friday morning.

Favourable weather conditions in the Mackenzie District have dampened a large scrub fire and allowed firefighters to strengthen and extend fire breaks.

State Highway 80, which had been closed since Wednesday night while nearly a hundred firefighters fought the large vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs, reopened on Friday morning.

Around midday, Waka Kotahi closed the road again due to heavy snowfall in the area.

Fire and Emergency's update on Friday afternoon said firefighters at the Pukaki Downs fire were making the most of favourable weather conditions to strengthen and extend fire breaks.

Incident Controller Stephen Butler said cold, rainy and snowy weather had helped dampen down the flames.

"The rain and snow mean our crews can focus their efforts on the fire breaks, as well as opening up burnt slash piles to expose deep-seated fires to the rain," Butler said.

He said good progress had been made, and heavy machinery was being used to increase the fire breaks, concentrating around the northern perimeter of the fire.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, South Canterbury, pictured on Thursday.

"We’ve had to stand down helicopters for the day due to the weather conditions but calmer and frosty conditions forecast for tomorrow mean we’ll be able resume the firefighting then.

"The rain and snow may also have affected road conditions, so please drive very carefully if you do need to carry out essential travel on the road."

Rain with the settling snow had also dampened down the second vegetation fire in the area at the top of Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Friday.

"Fire crews are mopping up hot spots and will be monitoring and assessing the fire for the next 48 hours," the update said.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Timaru has received 12mm of rain in the past 12 hours and Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport had received 43mm in the same period.

Makgabutlane said there was “quite a lot” of snowfall at Aoraki/Mt Cook and some showers can be expected over the weekend at Aoraki/Mt Cook and towards the South Canterbury coast.

She said the cause of the rain and the snow was a “slow-moving and large-scale” front travelling north over the South Island and with the long weekend, people should be very mindful of the weather when planning their holidays.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fire and Emergency crews pictured at Pukaki Downs on Thursday.

Butler told The Timaru Herald on Friday morning the crews were in a “holding pattern” due to the rain, which was a good thing.

“Today will be a huge planning day to figure out what we are going to do tomorrow,” Butler said.

For Takapō/Tekapo resident George Empson the sound of rain on the roof, about 2am, on Friday, was sweet relief.

Thursday night had been “very smoky’’, and it had been hard to see the mountains from the Mackenzie township, he said.

“It wasn’t too bad inside though but you could smell the smoke coming through air vents [in the house].’’

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Large flames were visible across Lake Pukaki on Thursday night.

He hoped the rain would dampen down the two fires’ hot spots.

“The rain is a relief,’’ he said.

“It was getting pretty dry and hopefully this will get on top of it.’’

Stuff photographer Aiman Amerul Muner, who was on Mt Cook Rd on Friday morning, said from what he could see there were no flames any more.

It was raining and snowing at the same time and there was a lot of smoke coming from the area affected by the fire.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Snow on Aoraki/Mt Cook Road (State Highway 80) on Friday.

The MetService issued a heavy rain watch for the Canterbury Plains, including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula from 9am on Friday to 12am on Saturday.

“Periods of heavy rain south of the Rangitata River, spreading further north from midday,” it said.

“Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the foothills. Note, snow is expected to lower to 100 or 200 metres towards the foothills, and should remain as rain over Banks Peninsula.”

A heavy rain warning was now in place from 9am to 9pm on Friday for headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass.

The forecast said on top of what had already fallen, a further 70 to 100 millimetres about the main divide was expected, and up to 70mm within 15km further east.

“Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm about the main divide. Note, rain should turn to snow later this morning or into the afternoon.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Fire and Emergency assistant commander Stephen Butler talks about the large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs on Thursday.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

A heavy snow warning was in place from 9am to 9pm on Friday for Mackenzie Country and inland Canterbury south of the Rangitata River.

“Rain is forecast to turn to snow above 100 metres. Expect 20 to 40cm of snow to accumulate about the Mackenzie Basin and Otago, with greater amounts above 500 metres.

“Up to 10cm of snow may accumulate down to 200 metres about the Canterbury foothills. Note, periods of heavy rain are possible below the snow level, and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

“Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Smoke rising from the Pukaki Downs fire with the rain continuing to dampen the fire on Friday morning.

The Mackenzie District Council (MDC) on its social media page said key civil defence staff met on Friday morning at the EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) in Fairlie.

MDC said the rain was starting to cause surface flooding in many areas. The Glen Lyon Road ford is flooding across the road and was now closed to traffic.

“We are monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to the events of today. We know there has been significant rain along the divide, some of which is having an impact on the Mackenzie side.

“Our roading contractors are out checking the situation on the ground. However, we do know that some fords are already under water.

“If you are out on the roads, remember not to drive through flood water. It can be difficult to assess how deep they are and as little as 30cm of water can cause you to lose control of a vehicle (including a SUV).”

MDC said they were also liaising with Fire and Emergency as they continue to deal with the fires at Pukaki and Mt Gerald.