Public feedback sought on interim speed management plan for Timaru District

The interim speed management plan will focus on schools, urban fringe areas, and the town’s CBD. (File photo)

Public feedback on an interim speed management plan focusing on schools, urban fringe areas, and the town’s CBD, is being sought by the Timaru District Council.

The council’s land transport manager Suzy Ratahi said the plan aimed to “significantly improve the safety of our younger community members on their way to and from school”.

“These changes will not only enhance road safety but also create streets where people feel secure when walking, riding, cycling, scootering, or driving,” Ratahi said.

“It will also improve access to public transport and contribute to reducing emissions.”

She said under the plan, most schools in the district would see the implementation of a 30kph permanent speed limit, with variable limits introduced on higher-traffic roads.

“This lower limit is designed to improve the safety of vulnerable road users, including students who walk or cycle to school.

“In most instances, rural schools will adopt a 60kph variable speed limit. This adaptability is in response to the limited presence of active users around these schools, where school buses and private vehicles comprise the mode of transportation.

“The variable speed limit will be in place during crucial times when students are commuting to or from school, ensuring their safety.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru South School pupils cross State Highway 1/Craigie Ave after school. (File photo)

Additionally, the plan encompassed the management of speed on roads in urban and industrial fringe areas.

“This approach allows for speed reductions in these regions, with limits set at either 50kph, 60kph, or 80kph, depending on the specific level of development in each area. This is in response to requests over previous years.”

The third component of the plan involved reducing speed limits in developed areas within the CBD, she said.

“This adjustment is aimed at reducing risks for active road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter users, while fostering a safer environment for all.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen joined Gleniti School pupils on the Footpath Frenzy walking bus. The children wore their own mayoral chains made especially for the occasion. (First published August 2020)

Pending approval by the council's infrastructure committee, and Waka Kotahi, the plan would serve as a pivotal step towards the establishment of a comprehensive district-wide Speed Management Plan, she said.

“This larger-scale plan will address a broader range of areas, furthering the council’s commitment to safer roads throughout the district.”

The council was calling for community input, and encouraged residents to share their thoughts on the proposed measures.

A survey would be live on the council’s website until October 23.