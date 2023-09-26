Firefighters focus on extinguishing hotspots at 2900ha Pukaki Downs fire

The destruction caused by the scrub fire at Pukaki Downs as seen from Aoraki/Mount Cook Road on Friday.

Firefighters extinguishing the 2900 hectare scrub fire in the Mackenzie District are hoping to make a “big impact” by the end of the week before winds are expected to pick up again.

Nearly 100 firefighters were deployed to fight the large vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs, which started on Wednesday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand on Tuesday said infrared “hotspotting” by helicopter was conducted on Sunday evening and several hotspots were identified with ground crews working on Monday and Tuesday to eliminate them.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander and incident controller Stephen Butler told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday the firefighters would be focusing on the hotspots for the day.

“There are four crews working today,” Butler said.

“We will be flying again tonight to check for other hotspots and making sure the hotspots we put out remain extinguished.

“We will just keep mopping up the fire, and we are hoping to make a big impact by the end of the week. We are expecting the winds to pick up by the end of the week.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The large scrub fire at Pukaki Downs, South Canterbury on Thursday.

Butler said on Tuesday morning the weather was “beautiful and clear” and there was a good frost. However, he said the conditions for the ground crews were sticky.

Fire and Emergency said the temperatures on Tuesday were “cooler with more settled weather” and that it was helping firefighters to fully extinguish the vegetation.

Heavy machinery and monsoon buckets would help later in the day.

Firefighters on the ground were from Cave, Cannington, Peel Forest and Burkes Pass brigades, assisted by Department of Conservation crews.

The size of the fire had been confirmed as 2900 hectares with a rough perimeter of 38km.

“This area increase is due to more accurate mapping, not fire growth. The fireground will be reflown this evening with infrared thermal imaging to identify hot spots,” Fire and Emergency said.