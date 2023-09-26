CPlay's new slide tower shines light on Timaru history

A slide tower inspired by Blackett Lighthouse is installed at CPlay in Timaru on Tuesday morning.

A pinnacle piece of Timaru’s new state-of-the-art $2.98 million playground at Caroline Bay has been installed, with the end now in sight for the project’s completion.

The lighthouse travelled by ferry across the Cook Strait on Monday, and was then shipped to Timaru early on Tuesday morning where it was installed at CPlay in front of a small crowd.

CPlay volunteer Roselyn Fauth said along with the installation of the playground’s shipwreck in the July school holidays, the lighthouse would be another drawcard for people, reflecting the region’s “rich history’’.

“The lighthouse is so iconic to Timaru's built heritage, but also features in fascinating stories,’’ she said.

The lighthouse would form the base of a slide tower in the playground, and drew inspiration from Timaru's Blackett Lighthouse.

The tower would have 7m and 5m slides, multiple entry points, and an accessible slide for inclusivity.

The walls of the lighthouse would be lined with wooden tiles painted by members of the community as part of a project in collaboration with the Aigantighe Art Gallery in 2022.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The lighthouse feature is installed at CPlay on Monday morning.

Work on the playground started in March, with the project four years in the making.

Fauth said Tuesday was an exciting day, and she thanked the community for its support.

When CPlay volunteers consulted with members of the community while planning and designing the playground, it was obvious there needed to be some “iconic’’ elements, she said.

“Something that appeals to local people that would also put us on the map.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The lighthouse will form the base of a slide tower in the playground, inspired by Timaru's Blackett Lighthouse.

“The shipwreck and the lighthouse will draw people to Timaru.’’

Fauth said including the lighthouse in the design had given her the opportunity to learn more about the history of the Blackett lighthouse and the people involved.

Timaru’s lighthouse was originally destined for Timaru’s Patiti Point, but when a wooden lighthouse was all that was on offer, it was decided a kerosene lamp in a wooden lighthouse next to the town's ammunition store was probably not a safe idea.

Because of this, the lighthouse went up on Le Cren Tce, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The lighthouse is inspired by the Blackett lighthouse. (File photo)

“The designer of the lighthouse was the Government’s maritime engineer, John Blackett.

“He was against the construction of the port, he could see how it could impact the coastline and wrote a report to the Government suggesting it be blown up.’’

However, many residents disagreed, seeing the port as critical infrastructure for the town and region's future, and paraded down the main street with an effigy of Blackett, down to the breakwater, she said.

“They filled it up with fireworks and blew it up in protest.

“The port went ahead, and brought Timaru and the district huge opportunity.

Supplied Children watch on as a crane lowers the shipwreck at Timaru’s CPlay in July.

“It changed the way sediment flowed up the coastline, and created a new sandy Caroline Bay that became the town's Port Resort. However, we saw the loss of the Waimataitai Lagoon.’’

Once an eel weir, it was drained and turned into a park, she said.

“Today, the Waitarakao Washdyke Lagoon is a mere 10% of its size from coastal retreat and infrastructure on its back door. It is interesting to look back now, after all those years, and see where we are at today as a result.’’

Fauth said the project had been a testament to community spirit and collaboration, spearheaded by volunteers who played an integral role in fundraising efforts.

Supplied The lighthouse is transported along State Highway 1, near Winchester, in South Canterbury on Tuesday morning.

She said it was hoped the new playground would open before Christmas.

The project was made possible by a massive fundraising effort and a contribution from Timaru District Council.

It was originally estimated to cost $2.2m, but in June 2022, the committee behind the project announced this had risen by 15% because of increased costs. This rose to $2.98m in November 2022.

The council would take ownership and be responsible for maintaining the community-led upgrade once the project was complete.