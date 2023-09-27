South Canterbury's WOW finalists moved to tears as creations hit the stage

‘Koha from Tāwhirimātea’ by Felicity Bruce is modelled in the Aotearoa section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Awards Night at TSB Bank Arena in Wellington on Friday.

South Canterbury’s two finalists in the World of WearableArt Awards were moved to tears as their creations hit the stage in Wellington in front of a 5000-strong crowd on Friday.

For Timaru hairdresser Felicity Bruce, the experience marked her first foray into the prestigious international competition.

“I was so overwhelmed. I had lots of tears. The model, Shakaya, really elevated my garment with her movements.

“A perfect graceful Papatūānuku! She looked like she was wrapped in clouds and mist as she floated on stage. She even lies down, and the stage spins her around in a circle. Everything I dreamed it would be.”

Supplied A snippet from the 2023 World of WearableArt fashion-meets-art extravaganza at Wellington's TSB Arena.

A co-owner of Timaru’s Cocoon Hair Design, Bruce said she named her creation Koha from Tāwhirimātea, meaning a gift from Tāwhirimātea, the Māori god of the weather.

Bruce, who was in Wellington for the awards, said she was lucky enough to see her creation on stage six times.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Felicity Bruce said she got lots of proud hugs and high-fives from her family and friends.

“It was so inspiring to be among some really talented people. The skill levels were pretty high. Such unbelievable creations.

“It really left you wondering how they created it and what they made it with.”

Bruce’s creation incorporated synthetic hair and tulle, a net-like fabric made from silk, nylon, rayon or polyester yarns.

“I was looking out the window at the clouds daydreaming about how they looked like hair, next thing I was rummaging in my spare room looking for synthetic hair,” she explained prior to the event.

Hagen Hopkins Friday night was the first time Geraldine entrant Jo Marie Odger had seen her work modelled on stage.

For Geraldine resident Jo Marie Odger, an eight-time World of WearableArt finalist, the experience of seeing her work on stage still moves her to tears.

For Odger, Friday marked the first time she had seen her work, titled ‘Messages’, modelled.

“It was such an amazing show. I made my dress on a mannequin, and to finally see it worn by the models turned it into a completely different thing.

“I've been to the show seven times, and this year was a stand-out show. It was more special to me this year because I was the only one in the Aotearoa section with three models wearing my creations.

“With the music, and the three models wearing my creation, it was quite emotional, and it's indescribable how it felt.”

Hagen Hopkins Messages by Jo Marie Odger is modelled in the Aotearoa section during the 2023 World of WearableArt Awards Night at TSB Bank Arena in Wellington on Friday.

Odger said she was “mesmerised” and “proud” when it finally hit her that she was looking at her creation on stage.

Odger described the other designers' creations as beautiful, unique and phenomenal.

The journey for her creations began before she and her husband made the move to Geraldine, in November, when she worked at a curtain shop in Tauranga.

She spent 18 months collecting samples, with the native birds she sees around her home, near Talbot Forest in Geraldine, inspiring this year’s design.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jo Marie Odger said her 2023 World of WearableArt garment was made from recycled curtain samples.

The theme of the 2023 show was ‘Beyond’, and showcases the work of designers from 22 countries across six categories – open, avant-garde, Aotearoa, Mars and beyond, gold, and bizarre bra.

120 finalists from around the world were selected for the 33rd annual show. Of the 120 finalists, 63 were from New Zealand.

Nelson designer Gillian Saunders’ creation, Earthling, earned her the Supreme Award in the 2023 competition. Neither Bruce nor Odger were placed in the Aotearoa section.

The show runs in Wellington until October 8.