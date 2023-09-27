Culvert delays frustrate Timaru business owner who fears next heavy rain

Timaru business owner Darryl Pyke stands above the Taitarakihi Creek box culvert, under State Highway 1/Evans St, that sits at the corner of his business. He is frustrated that work to replace it has been delayed again.

Darryl Pyke hoped a new development outside his long-time Timaru business would finally put an end to his sleepless nights worrying about flooding.

But further delays to the replacement of the Taitarakihi Creek box culvert work, under State Highway 1/Evans St, and at the corner of his motor vehicle yard, have added to Pyke’s frustrations.

“Just dig the road up and do it,’’ he said.

The small bluestone culvert had become a massive issue for Pyke whose motor vehicle yard is flooded every time there is significant rainfall.

The culvert work formed part of the permanent intersection works at The Showgrounds, and was required as part of the developers’ resource consent, which was meant to be completed by March 2024.

However, its developer, Tony Gapes, of Redwood Group, told The Timaru Herald last week they were “not required to do any further works to the highway until we build stage two”, aside from any repair work that could be necessary.

An email sent to stakeholders by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and shared with The Timaru Herald, confirmed it had started the process of breaking its contract with the developer over delays to the renewal work.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Darryl Pyke says the culvert is too small to take on the flow of water in heavy rain, flooding his SH1 business.

Pyke’s business had borne the brunt of heavy rain several times since it opened in 1990.

“We’ve had water through the building four times,’’ he said.

Contractor Fulton Hogan had also laid crusher dust twice near the creek, at the back of his business, he said.

“Twice the water’s been at the door, and I’ve had water through the yard a couple of times.’’

He said he used to just “suck it up’’ but he had had enough of watching with anxiety as the creek rose with heavy rain.

“I just want the culvert to be fixed.’’

In the 33 years he had been at the site, Pyke said the flooding had become increasingly worse.

“I’ve noticed a huge change in the creek.

“And that’s understandable as lots of new places have been going up.’’

He said with more houses behind his property, and the creek running up the north side of Old North Rd, past Elloughton Grange on Pages Rd, the stormwater was being sent “as a massive collection’’ down through the culvert outside his business.

More houses also meant rain did not soak into the land the same when it fell, and it had to go somewhere, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Darryl Pyke’s SH1 business in March while work was undertaken on the intersection to The Showgrounds in Timaru.

The resource consent issued by the Timaru District Council for the development included the upgrade to the SH1 intersection, with the culvert renewal to be completed before the last stage of the intersection build could occur.

Originally, the land use consent conditions stated stage one of The Showgrounds development could not open until developer, Redwood Group, had completed construction of an intersection at Grants Rd and SH1/Evans St.

However, a request to change the conditions of the consent was rubber-stamped by the Timaru District Council last December – paving the way for the first stage of the retail complex to open before the access intersection had been completed.

When he learnt of the culvert renewal to be completed as part of Redwood Group’s resource consent, Pyke said he was excited.

“It was exciting that finally something was going to be done.’’

However, after hearing of the delays, his frustrations increased.

“Somebody needs to take ownership and just do it.’’