Police target drink-drivers in major operation over South Canterbury Anniversary weekend

A major two-day operation targeting drink-drivers across South Canterbury during the region’s long anniversary weekend has led to police action against nine drivers.

Aoraki Highway Patrol team leader Acting Sergeant Ben Grant, of Timaru, led the operation, dubbed Operation Eclipse, with a view to tackling drink-driving attitudes, particularly in rural areas.

The two-day operation ran from 6pm until 3am on Friday and Saturday with 3650 motorists being breath-tested at locations across the region.

“We had a combination of 14 vehicles, including a large booze bus and 12 mobile patrols that were also targeting rural roads across South Canterbury,” Grant said.

“We wanted the operation to serve as a reminder to people that the police are out there at any time of the day and to reduce the trauma caused on our roads by impaired drivers.”

Police took further action against nine people, aged from 19 to 50. Five of them were summoned to court, and four were served with infringement notices.

Police said the highest breath test reading from a motorist was more than three times the breath alcohol limit, at 865 micrograms.

Acting Sergeant Ben Grant said he was pleased by the large number of sober people driving their friends over the weekend.

Grant said he was disappointed by drink-drivers who “put themselves and others at risk”.

However, he said it wasn’t all bad news.

“We were impressed with a large number of people sober driving or dropping their intoxicated friends home legally. We were impressed with the positive attitudes,” Grant said.

And he was full of praise for those who had planned ahead and organised rides home for themselves.

“If you are drinking, driving should not be an option, and it’s best to find an alternative mode of transportation to get back home.”

Grant said 111 people were killed in New Zealand in crashes where motorists were over the legal limit in 2022, up from 75 in 2021.

“The upward trend was quite concerning and that’s why we intend to keep doing similar operations in the future.”

He said the Canterbury Impairment Prevention Team had also assisted on both days.