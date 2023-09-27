Lifeline given for 161-year-old Timaru boat, estimated $300,000 needed

The Timaru Host Lions Club is about to embark on fundraising for a display for the Alexandra lifeboat.

More than a decade after it was tucked away in a council shed, an important piece of Timaru’s maritime history will be back on display to the public – but not before a massive fundraising effort to get it there.

The Alexandra was Canterbury’s first purpose-built lifeboat, but it has been stored in a shed at the council's service centre in the Botanic Gardens since 2010 with many in the district calling for it to be put back on display since then.

Now the Timaru Host Lions Club has been given the task of fundraising for a display building for the 161-year-old lifeboat, so it can be seen by the public again.

Club president Russell Cowles said while it was still in the planning stages of the project, it was estimated the building to house the Timaru District Council-owned boat would cost about $300,000.

“We’re confident we can raise that,’’ Cowles said.

Records show the Alexandra was ordered by the provincial council at the time, from England, at a cost of about £300.

It was launched on July 10, 1863, and on “Black Sunday’’, May 14, 1882, when the City of Perth and the Benvenue were wrecked on the Benvenue Cliffs it was called on to save lives from the two stricken vessels.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru Host Lions Club members, from left, Stan Whitley, Margaret and Gary Littler and president Russell Cowles are excited about the club’s upcoming project to build a permanent display for the Alexandra lifeboat.

It was the lifeboat's important history that prompted the project, with fellow Lion Stan Whitley approaching the club about the project, prompted by his wife.

“It was my wife’s idea,’’ Whitley said.

“And I thought it was a great idea and convinced the club it was also a great idea.’’

Whitley said he had an association with the lifeboat as he had worked as an apprentice at the then-Timaru Harbour Board and had followed the boat’s whereabouts over the years.

“To me, it’s a symbol of Timaru.’’

South Canterbury Museum/Supplied A postcard of the City of Perth and the wreckage of the Benvenue in heavy seas near the base of the cliffs in Timaru, May 14, 1882. P 0584

It was also the only boat of its kind built in that era still in existence, he said.

The project was revealed to club members at its 60th anniversary celebrations earlier this month, with Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen making the announcement.

While a location is still to be decided for the display building, Cowles said it would be at Caroline Bay.

“Our first step is meeting up with the council and get where it’s going to go confirmed,’’ he said.

“Then we will get confirmed prices and, provided they’re within budget, we’ll go from there.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff From left, Margaret and Gary Littler, Stan Whitley, and Russell Cowles said the lifeboat was an important part of Timaru’s history.

He estimated the fundraising project would take about two years.

He said the project was exciting, but a little nerve-wracking.

The lifeboat was disbanded in 1885, and in 1909 featured in a procession for the commemoration of Timaru’s 50th anniversary.

In 1932, the harbour board gifted the boat to the then-borough council, which put it on display at Caroline Bay, as a commemoration of the tragedy of 1882.

South Canterbury Museum/Supplied Crowds assembled around the Benvenue Memorial in Sophia St, Timaru, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the wreck of the Benvenue. Photo taken May 14, 1932. P 1455

In 1997, it was removed from that shelter and taken to the Landing Services Building prior to its restoration.

Timaru District councillor Owen Jackson, who has been meeting with the Lions over the project, said he was “stoked’’ the organisation had taken the fundraising on board.

“To have it [the Alexandra] locked away is a crying shame,’’ he said.

South Canterbury Museum/Supplied Photograph entitled Caroline Bay, Timaru, NZ, depicting the tree-lined drives and lawns to the south of the Soundshell, c 1962. P 6956

He said the Lions would get the project done, and he was excited the boat would be on display to the public once more.

The council’s parks and recreation manager Bill Steans said the lifeboat was an important part of Timaru’s heritage.

“A community project that may allow this boat to be on public display is encouraged by council, and we are working with the Timaru Host Lions Club to achieve this outcome at a suitable location,’’ he said.

Where do you think the Alexandra should be displayed at Caroline Bay? Let us know in the comments.