Sam Roadley to sing his way around the south

Sam Roadley will sing his way around the South Island for a concert series with the New Zealand Secondary Students Choir.

A passion for the arts blossomed very early in Sam Roadley, as the young chorister and actor started singing at the age of 6.

Roadley hails from Timaru and has been selected for the New Zealand Secondary Students Choir, a group of high school students selected every two years on a national basis.

He is currently in Christchurch rehearsing with tutors, teachers and more than 50 other students for a series of concerts in the South Island.

After performing in Christchurch on Thursday, the group will travel to Timaru, where the Craighead Auditorium will host a concert on Friday afternoon at 3pm.

Roadley said he had been taking singing lessons since he was very young, but it was only during high school that he started taking singing seriously and joined the school choir.

”My family is not hugely artsy but they have presented me with plenty of opportunities since I was young to do things that are in the arts. So I am very lucky,” he said.

In 2016, an English judge highly valued his fluency in musical detail, technical control and communication and style, as he passed the Trinity College of London Rock & Pop exams.

His main interests, though, were musical theatre, classical music and swing, he said.

Last year, Roadley won the Nan and Wynne Raymond Cup for the most promising male voice in South Canterbury.

The 17-year-old was also a frequent part of South Canterbury Drama League productions, as his passion for music was matched by a strong sentiment for theatre.

Supplied Sam Roadley and members of the New Zealand Secondary Students Choir.

“Each experience on stage is different, each cast is different, but it’s all doing the thing I love and being with the people that I love too, every opportunity to perform on stage is really special to me in a different way,” he said.

Roadley said in Christchurch the choir was working on a repertoire that included local Māori pieces, such as Puanaki whānau compositions, as well as Samoan and French-Canadian pieces.

“It’s a group of 55 singers and we get together every school holiday ... then we’ve got a huge array of different languages, different movements, and different pieces.

"And eventually we will do an international tour in 2024,” he said.

Next year in July, the choir will travel around the world for 21 days to perform for the public.

He said being part of the choir was exciting as he got to learn under conductor Susan Catforth, assistant conductor Benjamin Madden and piano accompanist Brent Stewart.

The New Zealand Secondary Students Choir Timaru concert is at 3pm on September 29 at the Craighead Auditorium.