When I Reach For Your Pulse author to visit Timaru as part of International Book Day celebrations

Author Rushi Vyas will visit Timaru in October to talk about his new book When I Reach For Your Pulse.

For several years, Rushi Vyas never quite wrote about the impact his father’s suicide had on him.

Instead, he tiptoed around the issue, hinting at the tragedy but never getting right to the point, until a teacher gently suggested he stop writing around it.

“Then I wrote a few poems to allow myself to say the thing, and I opened up a lot,’’ Vyas said.

“I started to be able to acknowledge the loneliness.’’

The result is When I Reach For Your Pulse – a collection of poems published on Thursday. Vyas will read from his book at an event at Timaru Booksellers celebrating New Zealand Book Shop Day on October 7.

Fellow poets, Liz Breslin and Eliana Gray will also speak at the event, as well as Andrew Paul Wood, and other special guests.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Author Andrew Paul Wood will also speak at the NZ Book Day celebrations.

Growing up in Toledo, Ohio, in the USA, Vyas said his father was a physician and “a really great doctor’’, who was well thought of in his community.

“He was really, really smart.

“However, he was a really paranoid person and worried about what people thought.’’

He said both his parents grew up in India and moved to the US in their 20s.

“In the US, they experienced racism and went through being in a totally new place, outside of what they knew.’’

Through reflecting while writing poetry, Vyas thinks those experiences of arriving in a new country shaped his father’s paranoia, as well as his desire to be in control.

His mother was also highly educated, with a PhD in chemistry, and she ended up working as a stockbroker in America.

Domestic violence comes in many different forms, and for his father it was taking control of the family finances, Vyas said.

With mental illness also playing a part in his father’s death, it was Vyas, then 25, who found him 10 years ago when he took his life.

“Writing this book, I don’t wish this experience on anyone, but I have found I am really not alone in this book.

“To find anyone like that, let alone a loved on, is really hard.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland is excited to celebrate Bookshop Day at the shop. (File photo)

Vyas said, while it felt selfish in some ways, writing poetry had allowed him to find expression and feeling and explore how his grief lived with him.

However, he said while his experience would always be part of him, it was not all of him.

“I have laughs and I needed to write these poems to really feel myself.’’

Therapy had also helped, and he said his experiences had helped him see life from a different perspective.

He moved to Dunedin in 2019 with his partner, and earlier this year became a father to twins.

He is a facilitator for the Ōtepoti Writers Lab and teaches creative writing at the University of Otago where he is a PhD candidate in Literature.

Becoming a father had also offered another perspective on the world, he said.

He encouraged everyone to write.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Debut novelist, Josie Shapiro, reminisces about running through her writing

Timaru Booksellers’ Renee Rowland said the bookshop was excited to have Vyas, Breslin and Gray perform poetry during the event.

“It's a day to celebrate all the great things about an indy bookshop: the books, the people and the community,’’ she said.

“We're embracing all the chaos and culture of our little shop in Timaru on Bookshop Day. While our space might be small, our community is vast: South Canterbury is full of booklovers, readers and writers and having three amazing poets to perform will make it an unforgettable party.’’

She said Paul Wood would be a special guest reader for the store’s children's story time.

Vyas will speak at Timaru Booksellers NZ Bookshop Day celebrations on October 7, at noon.

Where to get help