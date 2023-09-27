Cause of Pukaki Downs fire considered accidental, forestry block established as ground zero

The cause of the 2900 hectare scrub fire in the Mackenzie District has been considered as accidental.

The cause of the 2900 hectare scrub fire in the Mackenzie District has been considered as accidental by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Nearly 100 firefighters were deployed to fight the large vegetation fire at Pukaki Downs, which started on Wednesday night.

FENZ, on Wednesday afternoon, said the investigation was “all but completed”, and it has been established the fire started in a forestry block and the cause is considered accidental.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander and incident controller Stephen Butler said that there was no connection between the fire and the scientific research burns that were being carried out in the area in May.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF The destruction caused by the scrub fire at Pukaki Downs as seen from Aoraki/Mount Cook Road on Friday.

The latest update said cloudy, cooler and settled weather conditions are allowing crews on the ground to make further progress extinguishing hotspots.

The size of the fire remained unchanged at 2900ha with a perimeter of about 38 kilometres on Wednesday.

FENZ said several hotspots were identified from Tuesday evening's infrared fly-over, and ground crews are continuing to work on these, assisted by heavy machinery and monsoon buckets.

Firefighters on the ground on Wednesday are from Lake Clearwater, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The Pines/Waikuku and Twizel, assisted by crews from the Department of Conservation.