Fire which threatened homes near Lake Pukaki deemed accidental

A massive scrub fire which raged across part of the Mackenzie District last week, closing roads and threatening six properties, has been deemed accidental.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander and incident controller Stephen Butler said the investigation into the cause of the 2900ha fire at Pukaki Downs had been “all but completed” by Wednesday with the cause deemed to be accidental.

Almost 100 firefighters, 16 fire tankers, four-wheel drive vehicles and helicopters were deployed to fight the large vegetation fire which started last Wednesday night.

Butler said the investigation had established the fire started in a forestry block, and the cause was accidental.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander and incident controller Stephen Butler said the fire was accidental.

He said there was no connection between the fire and scientific research burns, which were carried out in the area over the autumn.

“That programme finished several months ago,” he said.

Fire crews faced challenging conditions with strong winds fanning the fire over the first 24 hours, during which time State Highway 80 – the only road providing access to Aoraki/Mt Cook – was closed.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF The destruction caused by the scrub fire at Pukaki Downs as seen from Aoraki/Mount Cook Road on Friday.

The winds were followed by rain and heavy snow, which again closed the road for a period, but conditions proved favourable for fire crews who were also battling another scrub fire near Lake Takapō/Tekapo which was reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Butler said the aim this week was to tackle hot spots before high winds arrive.

“We are expecting the winds to pick up by the end of the week,” he said.

John Bisset/Stuff A helicopter dumps water from a monsoon bucket on to the fire at Pukaki Downs on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, he said cool, cloudy and settled weather conditions were allowing ground crews to make progress extinguishing hotspots.

“The size of the fire remains unchanged at 2900ha, with a perimeter of about 38km.

“Several hotspots were identified from Tuesday by evening's infrared fly-over, and ground crews are continuing to work on these today, assisted by heavy machinery and monsoon buckets.”

Fire crews on the ground on Wednesday included firefighters from Lake Clearwater, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The Pines/Waikuku and Twizel, assisted by crews from the Department of Conservation, he said.