Firefighters race to extinguish Pukaki Downs fire hotspots as severe gales loom
Firefighters working to extinguish hotspots left after a massive scrub fire in the Mackenzie District last week, are racing against the clock with severe gales forecast to arrive on Friday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said clear skies on Thursday morning were aiding firefighters working on the scrub fire at Pukaki Downs which tore across 2900ha last week.
“A Fire and Emergency Urban Search and Rescue drone team has conducted an overnight thermal imaging flight across the incident ground in targeted areas, with several hotspots detected.
“Firefighters are continuing to work hard in these focused areas, assisted by heavy machinery crews to extinguish the hotspots.”
They said a “large contingency” of firefighters were on the ground on Thursday from Lake Clearwater/Mt Somers, Alford Forest, Upper Rakaia, Ashburton, The Pines/ Waikuku, Twizel, Canterbury High Country Team, and Spencerville, assisted by Department of Conservation crews.
They said they were expecting the clear weather to be followed by westerly winds and possible thunderstorms later on Thursday afternoon.
The MetService has issued a strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country for 24 hours from 6am on Friday.
“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places,” the MetService said.
On Wednesday, Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency assistant commander and incident controller Stephen Butler said the investigation into the cause of the fire had been “all but completed” and the cause deemed to be accidental.
Butler said the investigation had established the fire started in a forestry block.
He said there was no connection between the fire and scientific research burns, which were carried out in the area over the autumn.
At its peak, the fire closed roads and threatened properties with six officially evacuated.