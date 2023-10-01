Tick, tock: Timaru District Council clock to chime once more

About four years after it stopped chiming, Timaru’s town clock is expected to make noise again this week.

The 110-year-old clock, which towers above the Timaru District Council buildings in King George Place, has had issues with not telling the correct time in the past, and in 2019 it began stopping and starting.

Various measures were taken to fix the issue and a horologist was employed to clean some parts and replace others, with mechanisms and internal parts for its repair sourced from England.

When the clock’s problems became apparent in 2019 the council spent $10,000 for an overhaul.

However, the clock continued to splutter and stop with a further $10,000 spent by the council trying to resolve the problem.

While the clock had returned to ticking, a council spokesperson said its chimes had not worked since about 2019.

Last week, the spokesperson said cogs and chiming mechanisms had to be removed from the clock, machined, cleaned and reinstalled.

“Chains have needed to be replaced due to the salt air exposure – all of which are routine maintenance, [and] only accelerated due to parts sitting idle for long periods of time,’’ they said.

Because of a fault found on a cog, the chimes had not been turned back on, the spokesperson said.

“The cog has been removed and is currently being machined.’’

The clock was restarted last week, and reset to daylight saving time, they said.

The parts were expected to be reinstalled next week and the chimes restarted, they said.

The town’s first clock stood on a tower above the former Post Office building opposite the council building in King George Place.

In the early 1930s, the Public Works Department considered the tower in which it was located to be at earthquake risk, and it was demolished in 1933.

A new tower was erected on the municipal building to house the clock, with a former mayor, James Craigie, opening it in December 1933. He had donated the chimes many years before.

The clock was built in Wellington in 1912 as a replica, on a smaller scale, of the famous Big Ben clock in Westminster, London.