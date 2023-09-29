South Canterbury Outstanding Festival of Food gets people scoffing

Goldy Singh, from the Turkish Kebab and Grill in Timaru, prepares for this year’s South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff).

An annual festival celebrating South Canterbury’s massive food basket is another way of putting the region on the map for visitor attractions, and was promoted further afield, organisers say.

The South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff), ran from September 15 to 24, with 53 cafes, bakeries and restaurants taking part – some with two specials on offer.

Scoff dishes were prepared to celebrate the region’s growers, producers and artisan creators, and the festival features eateries in Geraldine, Kimbell/Fairlie, Makikihi, Takapō/Tekapo, Temuka, Timaru, Twizel and Waimate.

Dishes include blackcurrant yo-yo biscuits, cheesecakes, burgers, filos, salmon, cocktails, and even a May’s pie.

The festival was run by Venture Timaru and supported by tourism organisation Mackenzie Region, the Waimate District Council and Hospitality NZ.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said organisers were “really thrilled’’ with how the festival went this year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff) flags wave in the breeze on Timaru’s Caroline Bay.

“There was such a positive buzz about it, and everyone was enjoying the challenge of getting out to Scoff as much as possible over the 10 days,’’ Hay said.

While 53 eateries had taken part, there had been more, but some had pulled out at the last minute because of staffing issues, “so there could’ve been even more’’.

There was also great support from food producers and manufacturers, Hay said.

Eateries that took part are now being surveyed for suggestions for next year’s festival.

Hay said the Scoff website had more than 38,000 views, and of those people looking, the average number of pages they looked at was 5.7.

“That means they were definitely going to the website and browsing to see what Scoff dishes took their fancy, and where they’d like to eat.’’

She said the marketing around the festival, with “stunning’’ professional photography, had also had an impact.

“Locals really get behind Scoff, which is awesome, but we know we also get people coming from the wider region as well.

“This year we were promoting into the Wellington region, due to our direct flights, and also Christchurch and North Canterbury.

“We believe that Scoff is another thing to help put us on the map for visitor attractions – it’s a way of capturing people’s attention.’’

It was also a great way to celebrate the significance of the region’s food production, and showcase the many, varied eateries it has.

“It’s a wonderful way to herald the arrival of spring.’’