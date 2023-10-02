Builder fined $60,000 for asbestos removal errors

Renovation work on this property in Stafford St, Timaru, has led to a building company being fined $60,000 under the Health and Safety at Work Act following breaches to the removal of asbestos.

Gumboots, plastic overalls and a mask were donned by a building company director to undertake the unauthorised removal of asbestos from a building in central Timaru, putting other workers at high risk of exposure to the known carcinogen.

Garry Wilson, of Wilson Building, removed several pieces of vinyl flooring located near the back door of the building on Stafford St as the floor was being readied for levelling in 2021, the Timaru District Court heard on Friday.

“The company’s duty was to ensure, so far as reasonably practical, the health and safety of those required to carry out the physical work, and it had admitted failing to comply,” Judge Campbell Savage said, as he fined the company $60,000 on Health and Safety at Work Act charges brought by WorkSafe NZ.

Wilson Building’s failings were not seeking an asbestos management plan (AMP) from the building owner at any time; failing to have a competent person determine whether the downstairs flooring contained asbestos prior to removing it; failing to engage a licensed Class A asbestos removalist for the work and failing to effectively consult and co-ordinate activities with other businesses involved in work on the site concerning the presence and removal of asbestos.

The summary of the facts said the landlord “should have had an AMP” and Wilson Building had not asked for one.

Possible asbestos was first discovered in May 2020 while the company was undertaking earthquake strengthening work upstairs and was labelled, identified on the site hazard board, and “was not to be touched”.

In April 2021, the landlord asked the company to complete more ground floor work and when that was lifted for levelling, another section of vinyl flooring was found near the back entrance.

“Despite it being the same type of vinyl as the vinyl upstairs assumed to contain asbestos, Wilson Building did not investigate whether the vinyl downstairs contained asbestos.”

The building was being readied for a new tenant, 2 Degrees Mobile, which had commissioned an asbestos survey, through Retail Dimension, and it was carried out on April 16, 2021, with the leasing agent “verbally informed” there were concerns of an asbestos exposure event and access to the building should be prevented.

Garry Wilson completed a hazard asbestos removal (non-friable) task analysis for removing the vinyl flooring in the downstairs area on April 19.

“That evening after work, he locked himself in the building, put on gumboots, plastic overalls and a mask and removed several pieces of vinyl flooring located near the back door of the building.

“He removed about five to six pieces of vinyl flooring about the size of an A4 piece of paper. The pieces were loose enough that he was able to pull them by hand without using tools.”

Wilson was not licensed to remove asbestos, and the work was completed to allow Armour Group to enter the building and level the floor.

Five Armour Group employees worked in the building from April 22-29 undertaking floor levelling and sealing.

An asbestos survey identified high damage, easily disturbed Chrysotile Asbestos Containing Dust (ACD) in tape samples throughout the 80m² showroom and more high damage material of about 2m² at the stairwell's doorway.

The summary of facts reveals the workers were in the building as WorkSafe and others were notified, via email, about health and safety concerns from the asbestos survey and advice that the site was to be closed off.

From April 23-28, emails circulated between various companies, including Wilson Building, plus the leasing agent, and the landlord. WorkSafe issued a prohibition notice to the landlord on May 6.

The summary says the removal failures exposed workers to the risk of inhaling or ingesting an unknown quantity of “highly friable” Class A asbestos fibres over a number of days.

“The removal of the asbestos-backed vinyl flooring ... causing the asbestos to become friable, resulting in the release of asbestos fibres into the air.”

“The known health effects of asbestos fibres, when inhaled or ingested include fibrosis, obstructive airway disease, cancer of the lung and of the lung lining and cancer of abdominal lining are more likely with higher doses.

“There is no known method of removing asbestos fibres from the lungs. Diseases take many years to develop.”

The summary says that, in this case it is impossible to accurately quantify the risk of developing disease in the exposed workers.

Judge Savage said the real thrust of the Health and Safety Act was to encourage the protection of workers from harm or harm substances in the workplace and minimise the risks exposed to while at work.

The judge said the “culpability” bands up to $85,000 (low); $85,000-$200,000 (medium); $200,000-$335,000 (high) and $335,000-$500,000 (very high).

Judge Savage said he acknowledged the company was “venturing into new areas of the construction business as a consequence of needing to take on what work it could in the post-Covid environment”.

Judge Savage had a starting point of $120,000 and allowed 45% in discounts covering the early guilty plea, co-operation and remorse as he adjusted the fine to $60,000. A $7825.39 payment was also ordered as a contribution towards WorkSafe’s prosecution.