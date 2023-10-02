Restoration of two-storey heritage homestead in Timaru begins, community support needed

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury is renovating, restoring and earthquake-strengthening its homestead building in Timaru's Park Ln.

The organisation behind a $3.5 million project to refurbish and earthquake-strengthen a Historic Place Category 2 listed Timaru homestead is calling on the public to help fund the work, so the cost does not impact on the support it provides to the community.

Builders were at Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Park Ln property on Monday to begin work on the building, which has been closed since 2011 following an engineer’s report declaring that it was not up to earthquake standards.

At the time, the building, which sits alongside the organisation’s Croft rest home, was used as an administration block. Prior to that, it was used by the organisation’s Family Works service before it moved to North St.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper​ said the project was expected to take about 15 months, and it was exciting to get it under way.

“We’re hoping it will reopen by next Christmas,’’ she said.

As part of the work, the homestead, built in 1910, will be strengthened and two sunrooms will be removed, honouring the homestead’s original plan.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper and homestead fundraising manager Tania Macfarlane at the Park Lane, Timaru, property on Monday ahead of its refurbishment and earthquake-strengthening work.

“Two bedrooms that are not original will go back to the one original,’’ she said.

Once complete, the top floor will be used for administration, while the ground floor will be available for community use.

While the organisation will fund the project, any money coming out of the “coffers” would affect the many services the organisation provides, so it was hoped that as much community fundraising as possible could be done, Cooper said.

“We want to get the community involved.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Presbyterian Support South Canterbury homestead fundraising manager Tania Macfarlane and chief executive Carolyn Cooper at the Park Lane, Timaru, property check out a fireplace in the historic building.

She said because of the organisation’s many facets, a wide range of people in the community may have been supported by Presbyterian Support.

“Be it through buying one of our frozen meals, grandparents raising grandchildren, or [the] Margaret Wilson [rest home].’’

Cooper said it was also important to look to the future, with South Canterbury having the country’s highest proportion of people aged over 85.

“Presbyterian Support South Canterbury has been here for 104 years and plans to be here for more. We have to keep going.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The home’s staircase and wood panelling.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury homestead fundraising manager Tania Macfarlane said the organisation had given thought to the fact that many in the community were struggling at the moment.

“The idea is to scale up good old-fashioned fundraising,’’ she said.

“We’re looking for donors and sponsors, and we have an idea we are launching before Christmas.’’

She said the organisation was built on generosity and time provided for “very good services’’ in the community.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Presbyterian Support South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper and homestead fundraising manager Tania Macfarlane in the homestead’s ground floor on Monday.

There were also many in the community who were enthusiastic about heritage buildings, and she hoped to talk to them about the project and to those who had helped out the organisation in the past.

“We want to reach right out into the community.

“Everybody has been touched by Presbyterian Support in some way, shape or form.’’

The homestead was given to the organisation by Lorna and Hamish Grant in 1968.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The entrance to the homestead.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Builders in the property on Monday morning.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Carolyn Cooper, left, and Tania Macfarlane check out the building’s exterior.