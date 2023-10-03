Meeting to assess need to re-establish teen parenting unit in Timaru

Rebekah Chapman, of the Grown Together Parenting Hub in Timaru, plays with Freddie Farr, 3, and Parker Hunt, 3, during a recent Tumble Tots Waitaki play session at the Connect Centre.

A programme established to allow teen parents the opportunity to continue with their education could soon be re-established following its closure earlier this year.

Timaru’s Teen Parent Study Group, which opened at Timaru Girls’ High School in 2013, operated until 2023. Next week a meeting will be held to discuss its return.

Initially run using existing resources with support from the community, the Timaru teen parenting unit started to receive government funding in 2014 as part of a pilot programme running throughout New Zealand.

A driving force of the unit was the late Marina Charlton, who helped to establish it at Timaru Girls’ High School in 2013.

However, at the end of 2021, the group was unable to continue operating the way it had been because of changes in childcare regulations, Timaru Girls’ High principal Deb Hales said.

In an effort to keep the educational doors open for young mothers enrolled at the unit, a new model was tried in 2022, allowing them to still attend Timaru Girls’ High while also receiving educational and emotional support from staff at the school.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff As prime minister, Sir John Key visited the Teen Parent Study Group at Timaru Girls’ High School in 2013.

Hales said allowances were made to acknowledge the commitment and responsibilities that come with being a young mother, and special provisions were intended to help them towards the goal of obtaining NCEA qualifications.

However, the new model meant they were not able to study without their babies nearby and, sadly, this proved in the end to be too difficult, Hales said.

Enrolments dwindled as the year progressed, and the group closed in 2023, she said.

Hales said the school was delighted to be able to resume its support of teenage mothers in the community, partnering with the Grown Together Parenting Hub.

Grown Together co-ordinator Rebekah Chapman said the Connections Community Trust had allowed the group to set up for community work in its Rothwell St premises.

The group was already running a parenting hub and playground on Fridays to cater for children aged 5 years and under.

It was also running parenting courses, she said.

Working at Ara’s Timaru campus teaching early childhood, Chapman said she had been “dreaming and scheming’’ ways to offer support to parents in the community.

“We have a playgroup that is licensed and a massive space; mums could be here [at Rothwell St].

“We have the space and the capacity. We want to see if there is a need.’’

She said for the hub to work there would need to be support from a range of agencies.

“Parents will be supported and helped.’’

Prospective students, parents, educators, or those interested in making a positive impact are invited to the meeting.

The public meeting will be held at 44-46 Rothwell St, Timaru, at 5pm on October 11.