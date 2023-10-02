Campervan blows over in high winds on State Highway 80

Lake Tekapo/Takapō photographer George Empson checks out the high winds, looking west over the Ben Ohau range on Monday morning.

The road to Aoraki Mt Cook has been closed after a campervan was blown over in high winds on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident was reported just before 2pm. Both lanes of State Highway 80 were blocked, and all occupants of the vehicle were reportedly uninjured.

“Police advise drivers to be aware of high winds in the area and avoid travelling until the weather improves,” a statement from police said.

“Considerations to close the road from the Tekapo Village to the SH8 turn off are underway.”

Waka Kotahi issued a warning for motorists on State Highway 1 between Rangitata and St Andrews, and SH8 between Omarama and Fairlie, due to the high winds.

“Extra care is required especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” Waka Kotahi said.

MetService had issued a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country at 11am on Monday, which was due to end at 8pm.

The forecast said severe northwest gales would be gusting up to 120kph in exposed places, but damaging gusts of 140kph were possible early in the morning, and again during the afternoon and early evening.

Alden Williams/Stuff State Highway 80, looking north towards Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park. (File photo)

A strong wind warning for the Canterbury Plains started at 10am on Monday and was expected to end at 11pm. The forecast said severe northwest gales could reach 120kph in exposed places, particularly at Banks Peninsula.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” MetService said.

“Winds are expected to change to southwest on Monday evening.”

The Timaru District Council closed Redruth Landfill and Redruth (Timaru) transfer station on Monday due to high winds.

George Empson/Supplied Photographer George Empson has captured strong winds on September 20 in Lake Tekapo/Takapō, with a lot of dust in the air and wave clouds rolling across the Mackenzie Basin.

The council said the high winds were sending debris flying all over the site, which was dangerous to the public.

The council's parks team also closed Centennial Park and the Timaru Botanic Gardens for safety reasons, as a few trees had toppled in the wind.

“The team are currently undertaking an inspection and clean up, and vehicle access will be assessed tomorrow [Tuesday] morning,” the council said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the Canterbury Plains at 10am on Monday. (File photo)

The Alpine Energy website showed power outages in Albury, Arno, Cannington, Cave, Claremont, Fairview, Glenavy, Gum Tree Flat, Hazelburn, Hunter Hills, Kakahu, Maungati, Morven, Studholme, Taiko, Totara Valley, Waikakahi and Willowbridge.

The reasons given for the outages were trees on power lines, high winds, or an unknown cause.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a 72kph gust was recorded at Timaru Airport in the hour leading to 1pm, and a 124kph gust was recorded at Aoraki Mt Cook Airport in the hour leading to 10am.

Makgabutlane said for inland Canterbury, the gusts were expected to die out on Monday night. However, for Coastal Canterbury, the winds were expected to die out early on Tuesday.

A cold front moving up the country and a high pressure system sitting at the top of the country were the reasons for the strong gusts across the country.

Mid-South Canterbury Fire and Emergency New Zealand district manager Rob Hands said on Monday a fire crew would continue to monitor the site of the large Pukaki Downs fire that raged in Mackenzie District late last month.

George Empson/Supplied Lake Tekapo/Takapō photographer George Empson finds a stormy Lake Tekapo/Takapō on September 17.

“The Pukaki Downs fire is currently under control. It is being controlled by either firebreaks or previously burnt vegetation,” Hands said.

“One hotspot was found and extinguished on Sunday. A crew will continue to patrol the fire ground during the day for the remainder of the week.”

A heavy rain watch had been active since 9am on Monday for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers and was to end at 2pm, Metservice said.

Periods of heavy rain were forecast. Rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide.

“Expect rain to gradually ease from the south.”