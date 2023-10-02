Poverty Bay stretches South Canterbury in Heartland rugby

South Canterbury fullback Liueli Simote scores against Buller in a round three match of rugby’s Heartland Championship at the Raukapuka Reserve in Geraldine on August 26. Simote was also in the tryscoring action on Saturday, crossing for three against Poverty Bay in Gisborne.

A Liueli Simote hat-trick has helped to ensure South Canterbury could quell a strong Poverty Bay challenge and maintain an unbeaten Heartland rugby championship run that stretches back to 2019.

The fullback, making his 23rd appearance for South Canterbury, scored the team’s first, third and sixth tries in wet and windy conditions to seal a 41-31 win and set up a sudden-death semifinal against fourth-placed Ngāti Porou East Coast at the Pleasant Point Domain on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3.05pm.

Poverty Bay belied its low ranking on the Heartland table, having entered the home match in Gisborne with just two wins from its previous seven matches.

South Canterbury started strongly and had a 14-0 lead in 11 minutes before Poverty Bay closed to 14-7, but the visitors extended that to a 26-7 lead at the break on the back of tries to Simote and No 8 Siu Kakala.

That lead was reduced quickly in the third quarter as South Canterbury conceded two tries and Poverty Bay closed to 26-24.

A try to prop Graison Gale in the 54th minute gave South Canterbury some breathing space at 33-24, but Poverty Bay responded with a bonus point try to cut the margin to two again in the 57th minute – 33-31.

However, South Canterbury held its nerve in the fourth quarter and was able to seal the win with a penalty to first five-eighth William Wright and Simote’s third try in the final minutes.

The Gisborne victory was South Canterbury’s 29th in a row in the championship and a 30th win would seal a place in the final against either Whanganui or Thames Valley.

Saturday’s semifinal at Pleasant Point would be the first time East Coast and South Canterbury had met in 2023 as a quirk of the draw meant the 12 teams only played eight round-robin games.

East Coast finished the round-robin with five wins (over Mid-Canterbury 19-8, North Otago 38-29, Buller 24-21, Poverty Bay 31-11, and King Country 29-11) and three losses (to Wairarapa Bush 32-31, Whanganui 30-24, Thames Valley 31-26), scoring 222 points while conceding 183.

Victories for South Canterbury and Whanganui on Saturday would set up a repeat of the 2022 Meads Cup final, won 47-11 by South Canterbury.

Whanganui’s semifinal, against Thames Valley, would kick off at 1.05pm at Cooks Garden, Whanganui.