'Person' definition rejected as High Court declines man's bid for second appeal on traffic infringements

High Court Justice Rachel Dunningham has ruled against a man’s bid for a second appeal against convictions for traffic infringements in the Timaru District Court in 2022. (File photo)

Some of a South Canterbury man's submissions, in an unsuccessful bid to the High Court in Timaru for a second appeal against traffic infringements, may have had their source in the "so-called sovereign citizen" movement.

Nathan Albert Baker was initially convicted by a community magistrate in Timaru on November 8, 2022, but appealed that decision to the district court which held there was no basis for disturbing the findings of the community magistrate, according to a High Court decision by Justice Rachel Dunningham released on September 23, 2023.

Baker sought to appeal the district court decision but needed leave of the court because it was a second appeal. The appeal notice was filed on March 22, 2023, 36 working days after the district court decision and 16 days outside the statutory time frame of 20 working days from the date of the decision.

Baker had admitted operating a vehicle not displaying evidence of a warrant of fitness; operating a vehicle when it was not registered; and operating a vehicle displaying an unauthorised plate.

"Mr Baker did not dispute any of the factual evidence adduced to support the charges," Justice Dunningham said.

"He owned and was driving the vehicle which had no warrant or registration, nor did it display an authorised number plate. Rather, he denied that in law he could be convicted of the offences."

Justice Dunningham's decision said Baker had repeated submissions he made in the district court that the judge erred in applying the legal definition of “person”.

Mr Baker argued that the judge “granted himself creative licence and applied his own opinion rather than the letter of the law”, the justice said.

Baker also argued the judge’s description of the definition “inclusive” did not have the same meaning as the word “includes” which is used in the definition of person in the Act.

"In Baker’s written submissions, he made a range of other submissions, including that the community magistrate and the judges acted in bad faith by failing to fulfil their legal obligations to apply the legal definition correctly.

"He also argued that there was a distinction between a natural person and a legal person, suggesting that even his driver’s licence recognised the separate entities."

The justice said there "was an oblique argument asserting that the New Zealand Court Registries are banks and the judges bankers, which did not obviously have any bearing on the error in law which Mr Baker wished to argue".

"Finally, in oral submissions, Mr Baker raised the argument that he was 'people' as opposed to a 'person'. He did not elaborate on what he meant by this. I can only assume he was referring to the distinction he draws between a natural person and their supposedly separate identity as a legal person.

"It seems some of his submissions found their source in the so-called 'sovereign citizen' movement, submitting that the courts can only act with 'the legal entity' and until he, as a private man, 'consents to joinder, the courts are acting extra-judicially and without jurisdictional matter'.

"However, such arguments have repeatedly been rejected by the courts as untenable and lacking in legal foundation."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff One of the traffic infringements Nathan Albert Baker sought a second appeal over in the High Court, in Timaru, involved operating a vehicle without a warrant of fitness. (File photo)

Justice Dunningham said the issue before both the community magistrate and the district court was essentially the same.

"Mr Baker did not contest the factual elements of what was alleged. Instead, he challenged whether he was a 'person' for the purposes of the offence provisions in the Land Transport Act 1998."

Baker argued the definition of person in the Act "was an exhaustive definition".

"It defines 'person' as 'includes a corporation sole, body corporate, and an unincorporated body'.

Baker claimed as natural persons were not included in the definition they were excluded from the application of the relevant provisions of the Land Transport Act.

"Both the community magistrate, and Judge Dravitski, rejected Mr Baker’s contention," the justice said.

"They concluded that a reference to a 'person' in the Land Transport Act, and the regulations made under it, included a natural person. As Judge Dravitski observed, the definition of 'person' was not an 'exclusive definition', but was an 'inclusive definition', as the definition of a person 'must' include any natural person."

Justice Dunningham said Baker’s argument stands or falls on whether the relevant Land Transport Act provisions can apply to natural persons such as himself.

The Justice added that neither the Land Transport Act nor the relevant regulations define the word “person”.

"In the absence of a definition, it can be assumed the word is used in the ordinary sense of meaning a natural person. That conclusion is reinforced by adopting a purposive approach to interpretation. Only a natural person can use a vehicle on a road or operate a vehicle on a road."

Justice Dunningham said it was clear that the definition of “person” in the Legislation Act extends the definition to include more than just a natural person.

"That the word 'person' includes a natural person is consistent with a purposive reading of the Land Transport Act and the regulations made under it.

"Mr Baker’s argument to the contrary is entirely misguided and cannot possibly succeed. For this reason, and noting there is no dispute over the facts supporting the charges, there is no risk that a miscarriage of justice may have occurred as a result of his conviction on these three offences."

Justice Dunningham declined the applications for leave to appeal and extend the time for filing an application for leave to appeal.