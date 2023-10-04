A record-breaking September for areas in South Canterbury

George Empson has captured a mountainous reflection in a tarn in the Mackenzie in late September, while the weather was calm and warm. "With the heavy snow cover on the surrounding hills it certainly looks like magic stuff.”

It’s been a record-breaking September for some areas across South Canterbury, including Timaru which recorded its highest September temperature on record.

A temperature of 28.9C was recorded in Timaru on September 20, which is New Zealand’s fifth-highest September temperature on record, and Timaru’s highest September temperature since Niwa records began in 1885. New Zealand also had its hottest September on record, with a national average temperature of 11.9C.

Pukaki (Aerodrome) recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3C on September 20, its highest September temperature since Niwa records began in 1972.

Timaru got on the list again after recording 26.6C on September 21, its fourth-highest September temperature on record.

A 178kph gust was recorded at Aoraki Mt Cook Airport on September 17. The gust speed was the area's highest September gust speed since records began in 2000.

The lowest temperature in the country in September 2023 was negative 5.9C, recorded at Aoraki Mt Cook Airport on September 26.

Waimate recorded 26.7C on September 20, its equal third-highest September temperature since records began in 1908.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A temperature of 28.9C in Timaru on September 20 is New Zealand’s fifth-highest September temperature on record.

Niwa’s summary said from September 20 to 21, a strong northwesterly flow over New Zealand delivered very high temperatures for the time of year to eastern and inland parts of the country.

“On September 20, the most exceptional heat was centred on Southland, Otago, and Canterbury, with several locations setting new record high daily maximum temperatures for September.

“The northwesterly airflow remained strong overnight, and contributed to a number of locations setting record or near-record high daily minimum temperatures for September.”

Pukaki (Aerodrome) received 30mm of rain on September 22, which was the area’s fourth-highest extreme one-day rainfall total since records began in 1972.

The area also recorded its highest daily minimum air temperature for September of 13.1C on the 21st.

Lake Tekapo/Takapō recorded 11.5C on September 21, which was its highest daily minimum air temperature for the month since records began in 1928.

Of the available regularly reporting sunshine observation sites, the sunniest four regions in 2023 so far were wider Nelson (1859 hours), Mackenzie Basin (1821 hours), Taranaki (1809 hours), and Tasman (1799 hours).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The 28.9C temperature on September 20 was Timaru’s highest September temperature since Niwa records began in 1885.

Niwa’s seasonal climate outlook for October to December for Coastal Canterbury, and the nearby plains and east Otago, said temperatures were most likely to be above average (50% chance).

“Frequent westerly winds will likely lead to a higher frequency of hot days (more than 25C). October will have dramatic temperature swings.”

Rainfall totals were about equally likely to be below normal (40% chance) or near normal (35% chance).

“An increased frequency of westerly winds will likely lead to longer dry spells, particularly in middle and northern Canterbury.

“For inland and southern Canterbury and east Otago, periodic wetter than normal conditions may occur when rain bands may “spill over” the main divide.

“Seasonal wind speeds are expected to be much stronger than normal.”

Soil moisture levels were most likely to be near normal (40% chance), while river flows were about equally likely to be near normal (45% chance) or below normal (40% chance).