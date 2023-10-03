DOC investigates reports of dead seals on Timaru beaches

Two dead seals reported on Timaru beaches are believed to have died of natural causes, and the Department of Conservation said reports of more dead seals will be investigated on Wednesday.

DOC Geraldine senior biodiversity ranger Ian Fraser said they had received reports of dead seals in three locations around Timaru, one on Caroline Bay last Thursday, one at South Beach on Tuesday morning, and several at Smithfield Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

Fraser said they were yet to investigate the latest report, but had looked into the two dead seals reported earlier.

“We believe both seals have died from natural causes, there was no sign of foul play.

“One of the seals appeared to be emaciated. At this time of year, it is not uncommon for some natural fur seal mortality ... as pups that are weaning may struggle to find food, and juveniles who are inefficient foragers may struggle to feed.

“We have a ranger going to look at the carcasses today. He will likely bury the one in Caroline Bay as it's on a site that’s popular with the public,” Fraser said.

It was not uncommon for there to be some natural fur seal mortality at this time of year in Timaru, and although they did not have the ages of the seals, neither were pups, he said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A seal held up traffic in Timaru on Saltwater Creek bridge in August 2019.

“In previous years there has also been a sea lion that has killed young fur seals in the Timaru area, and this may occur again this year,” he said.

“As grisly as this may sound, this is a natural phenomenon, and we will, as much as possible, let nature take its course.

“Sea lions have been known to attack fur seals in the past, and this is not an unusual behaviour.

“It also does not mean the sea lion will be aggressive towards people – they are generally not concerned about people, as long as we do not get in their way.”

He said reports of several dead fur seals near Smithfield Beach would be followed up on Wednesday.

In July, seals sunning themselves on Timaru’s coastline prompted DOC to put up temporary signs in the area, as the marine mammals took part in their annual exploration of the world.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A seal at Patiti Point in Timaru in July 2023.

Between May and September young kekeno/seals, and male seals of any age, could be spotted as they left their breeding colonies, explored, and rested.

They were most often found on rocky shores, although their curious and exploratory nature meant they were frequently spotted inland, DOC said.

Anyone who saw a seal that was severely injured, suffering harassment, or in obvious danger or dead was asked to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).