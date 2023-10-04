Power outages continue for some Fairlie residents

High winds tug at powerlines in Seadown Rd in South Canterbury on Monday.

Some Fairlie residents could be without power for most of Wednesday after strong gusts left a transformer damaged and needing replacing.

An Alpine Energy spokesperson said due to the “severe winds” on Monday, a transformer in the area sustained damage from vegetation debris, affecting Fairlie and Burke’s Pass residents.

“To ensure the safety and reliability of our network, we must urgently replace this transformer today (Wednesday),” the spokesperson said.

“In addition to this, we cannot fully restore power to some Fairlie residents until we do this replacement.”

The replacement of the transformer was scheduled to take place between 10am and 5pm.

The spokesperson said they remained in “Network Emergency response” and were working to resolve all network outages caused by Monday’s wind event.

“In order to maintain the safety of our community and our crews, this may lead to some unplanned outages as we seek to resolve all wind-related outages.

“Timaru planned maintenance work is cancelled for the duration of this week while we respond to the Network Emergency.”

As of 1.20pm on Wednesday, the following areas had been affected by power outages – Pleasant Point, Albury-Camp Valley, Limestone Valley Roads, Burkes Pass, Fairlie, Studholme, Crouch Rd, Dunbars Rd, Creek Rd, Timaru Rd, Chamberlain Rd in the Waimate District, Coach Rd in Orari and Falvey Rd in Levels.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A farmer uses a tractor to move fallen tree trunks and branches on Parkers Bush Rd in Waimate, on Tuesday.

Alpine Energy communications and marketing manager Michelle Agnew said the total number of properties left without power after Monday’s high winds was 4467, but power had been restored to 4455 of those properties by Tuesday night.

The areas affected as of Tuesday night were one customer each on Stratheona Rd in Pleasant Point, Timaru Rd in Waimate, Cairds Rd in Southburn, Oak Rd in Orari, Murphy St in Morven, Brake Rd in Peel Forest, Parker’s Bush Rd, and five customers on North St in Fairlie.