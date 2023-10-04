A good turnout for Timaru Youth Collective's Skate-o-Rama

Caid Tiraha-Siou, 15, of Wellington in action during the Timaru Youth Collective’s Skate-o-Rama at the Caroline Bay Skatepark on Wednesday.

About 120 people watched on as young skateboarders and scooter riders hit the ramps at the Caroline Bay Skatepark on Wednesday.

Skate-o-Rama, organised by the Timaru Youth Collective, a youth trust, was met with “great weather and a great atmosphere”, one of TYC’s founders, Jared Pratt, said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jaxson Goldsmith, 8, gets some air while riding his scooter.

“The event was brilliant. There were a ton of kids at the skate park and Fulton Hogan came through with a free barbecue, and H&J Bruce Transport sponsored some amazing prizes and one of our major sponsors was Soul, Surf & Skate in Timaru,” Pratt said.

“Everyone had a really great time.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sam Cronin, 16, whips his scooter around while showing off his moves.

Pratt started TYC along with two other friends a few months ago as all three of them shared a passion for organising free events for young people and keeping them engaged.

“We wanted to create an environment where the kids can come along with their mates and have fun in a safe space and the events we organise are free.”

Pratt said the next event is a gaming night on October 14 at AMPS 101 in Timaru from 7-9pm for years 6-9 and would include free activities like gaming, pool, darts and there would be free food.