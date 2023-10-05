Power fully restored to 4400 properties in South Canterbury

Powerlines are tugged in high winds on Seadown Rd in South Canterbury on Monday.

Power has been fully restored to more than 4400 properties across South Canterbury after damaging gusts on Monday caused widespread outages.

An Alpine Energy spokesperson said on Wednesday evening the “exceptionally strong winds” caused widespread outages, impacting a total of 4467 customers.

“As of 6pm today, the network emergency status has been lifted, and we are returning to business as usual.

“However, please be aware that the planned maintenance work for Timaru Township, initially scheduled for tomorrow, will not proceed as planned.

“The alternative date for this maintenance will not be on Friday. We are currently re-planning this work, and communications with the updated date will be sent directly to those affected.”

The spokesperson thanked the community for the “uplifting positive feedback and encouragement received” in the past few days and thanked the Alpine Energy team for their dedication and teamwork.

“Your support significantly boosts the spirits of our entire team. In our event debrief, our team highlighted the remarkable teamwork, outstanding leadership, encouragement from the community, and the collective effort focused on one common goal – getting the lights back on for South Canterbury.”