Nine-month wait for sex offender's sentencing after guilty plea

A Temuka man has been granted leave to apply for home detention after being jailed for 18 months. (File photo)

A sex offender has been jailed for 18 months after a judge refused to delay sentencing for a fourth time as searches for an alternative to prison proved fruitless.

Murray Norman Bisdee has been on bail since being convicted on three charges that he pleaded guilty to in December 2022. They were the sexual exploitation of young people, exposing young people to indecent material, and producing objectionable publications.

His sentencing was originally set for March 9 in the Timaru District Court but was adjourned to June 8 and then August 31 so a search for an alternative to prison, over fears for his safety, could be undertaken.

The 54-year-old’s sentencing was further delayed to September 11 when his lawyer, Douglas Brown, was unexpectedly unavailable and no suitable stand-in could be found.

Judge Campbell Savage said in his sentencing notes from September 11, which have just been released, that the charges carried maximum penalties of 14 years, three years, and 10 years.

An investigation had started in June 2020, after the mother of a 15-year-old girl noticed money being paid into her daughter’s bank account from an unknown person.

“Her daughter advised her that she had been paid by a male on Snapchat for sending nude photographs to him.”

Police received further similar reports later in 2020 from 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls.

Bisdee’s phones were seized from his Temuka address on December 17, 2021.

“His account search preferences were set to only include girls in the age range of 13 to 17 years,” a summary of facts said.

There were 8598 Snapchats analysed, the overwhelming majority with young girls that he had sent comments of a sexual nature to.

“He would often request explicit nude photographs of the recipient and offer payment in exchange.”

He would also send explicit photographs and videos of himself, with “numerous” images and videos found on his cellphone by police.

Judge Savage said his earlier assessment was that the charges were in harm category two (involving close involvement with arranging sexual exploitations) and he set a starting point of three years’ imprisonment.

"...From that I would allow reductions for guilty plea (which came at a relatively early stage), and credit or reductions for remorse expressed by Mr Bisdee, for psychological factors that are present in his make-up, and for his peculiar or particular vulnerability.

"And I indicated that the end sentence would certainly fall within a range at which a sentence of home detention could be considered.

"The matter was adjourned in May, I believe, to enable Mr Bisdee to have time to see if he could get an address at which a sentence of home detention could be served. He proved to be unable to do that.

"The matter was before me at the end of last month momentarily, when it was adjourned until today’s date."

Judge Savage then received an application from the defendant's lawyer, Douglas Brown, "who made impassioned submissions to try and persuade me to defer the sentencing of this matter again so that an investigation could be made under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003".

"It seems to be common ground that Mr Bisdee suffers from a degree of mental impairment, but whether or not that puts him within the range at which he can receive treatment in the community is not. It seems to me that, up to this point, it has been determined that he has not been found to be within that range.

"What Mr Brown is effectively doing is asking me to delay it so that somebody else with that particular skillset could make an assessment of Mr Bisdee.

"I am not prepared to do that today, because my view is that any such finding would be speculative, and my view is that the interests of justice are best served by this matter proceeding."

Judge Savage said the starting point would be a sentence of three years’ imprisonment.

"I would allow full credit of 25% for the pleas, and I would allow a credit of 25% to take into account Mr Bisdee’s remorse, his psychological make-up, and his vulnerability, and that would enable me to reduce the sentence to one of 18 months’ imprisonment, and that is what it is going to be.

"I, without hesitation, will allow him leave to apply for substitution should an address become available, and registration follows as a matter of course."