New rating valuations for the Mackenzie District show 16% jump

Takapō/Tekapo has the highest average capital value, of about $1.138 million, in the latest residential housing revaluation carried out by Quotable Value.

The value of residential housing in the Mackenzie District has increased by an average of 16% over the past three years according to figures from Quotable Value.

The average house value is now $758,000, while the corresponding average land value has increased by 14.5% to a new average of $365,000.

QV valuer Jeremy Clayton said Mackenzie’s property market had experienced "steady growth" over the past three years.

"Fairlie and Twizel have experienced more growth than Lake Tekapo, due to its market being greatly influenced by tourism numbers, which were significantly constrained when our borders were closed at the height of the pandemic,” Clayton said.

"However, Tekapo has the highest average capital value of approximately $1,138,000, followed by Twizel with an average capital value of $723,000, and Fairlie with $465,000.”

QV had completed the revaluation of all 5256 properties in the district on behalf of the Mackenzie District Council.

The new valuations would be in the post soon and reflect the likely price a property would have sold for on July 1, 2023, not including chattels.

In the commercial property sector, values in the region had increased by 16% while property values in the industrial sector had increased by 30%. Commercial and industrial land values had also increased by 10% and 47% respectively.

QV said the average capital value of an improved lifestyle property has increased by 35% to $800,000, while the corresponding land value for a lifestyle property increased by 42% to $450,000.

The latest data showed that pastoral land continued to dominate the rural sector locally, with an 18% increase in capital values compared to pastoral increase of 18%.

"The lifestyle and rural residential market have had strong interest from out-of-town buyers due to their relatively lower value levels compared to other regions," Clayton added.

The total rateable value for the district had now reached $6.3 billion, with the land value of those properties now valued at $3.5b.

QV said the rating valuations were usually carried out on all New Zealand properties every three years to help councils set rates for the following three-year period.

"They are not intended to be used for any other purpose, including raising finance with banks or as insurance valuations," the valuer said.

The updated rating valuations were independently audited by the Office of the Valuer General before being confirmed and posted to property owners. Owners had a right to object through the objection process before November 16, 2023.