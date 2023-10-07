Timaru District Council disputes water regulator's list of non-compliant water supplies

Downlands and St Andrews Water Supply schemes in the Timaru District have protozoa protection.

The Timaru District Council disputes claims by New Zealand's water regulator that two of its water supplies are non-compliant and do not have a barrier to prevent a cryptosporidium contamination.

Taumata Arowai on Thursday released a list of 27 councils that operate 84 drinking water supplies that it says lack a treatment barrier preventing protozoa (cryptosporidium and giardia) from contaminating the water.

Downlands and St Andrews water schemes in the Timaru District and the rural schemes of Cannington/Motukaika, Hook/Waituna, Lower Waihao, Otaio/Makikihi, Waihaorunga and Waikakahi in the Waimate District made the regulator’s list.

However, Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said all their water supplies have a compliant protozoa barrier.

“...Downlands now has a new water treatment plant, the Te Ana Wai water treatment plant which was commissioned in July last year,” Dixon said.

“This treats the drinking water and removes protozoa using microfiltration, UV disinfection, the same is used for our Te Moana Scheme.

“The St Andrews water scheme has had UV disinfection recently installed as a protozoa barrier.

“We understand that these schemes are compliant with the Water Services Act 2021 and the Drinking Water Assurance Rules 2022 and all have protozoa protection.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Timaru District Council says the Te Ana Wai water treatment plant treats the drinking water and removes protozoa using microfiltration and UV disinfection. (File photo)

Dixon said they have been in touch with Taumata Arowai to make them aware that the council met the standards.

“We are not concerned we were added to the list, as we have recently upgraded these schemes and this list has not been updated to reflect that.”

Taumata Arowai’s head of regulatory, Steve Taylor said that it wrote to all council, government, and private supplies that shared the same characteristics as the Queenstown supply last week and asked that they updated their information to ensure it was accurate and up-to-date.

Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan said some of the district’s supplies listed did have a protozoa barrier, however the requirements for the testing had changed.

He said the Lower Waihao and Otaio/Makikihi rural water supplies did have protozoal treatment, and compliant treatment was in place. However, to meet compliance, “data logging for demonstration needs to be completed”.

“It is important to understand that the Waimate urban drinking water supplies are fully upgraded, of high quality and safe to drink,” Duncan said.

“It is a change in law, and higher standards and regulations, which requires the council to modify our Realtime operational ‘status reporting’ to achieve full compliance and certification from the regulator.

“With respect to our rural supplies, which were constructed as stock water schemes in the 1960s/70s, these have always been subject to selective extraction (shutdown during adverse weather events) and chlorination, but now must be fully upgraded to meet the same standards as urban supplies.

“Council is confident that we will be fully compliant within the timeframes set by Taumata Arowai for these rural supplies.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan says the council is confident that they will be fully compliant within the timeframes set by Taumata Arowai.

Taumata Atawai wrote to the 27 councils on Thursday telling them a confirmed and funded plan to put a protozoa barrier in place should be agreed by June 30, 2024.

Protozoa barriers for surface water sources should be installed and operating by December 31, 2024, and for bore water sources by no later than December 31, 2025.

“In our letter, we have clearly set out our expectation – that drinking water suppliers must meet the legislative requirements of the Act and continue to provide safe drinking water to their communities,” Taylor said.

“We are considering what regulatory action is required should suppliers not respond satisfactorily within the timelines set out in our letter.”

According to the regulator, the total population potentially affected by those 84 drinking water supplieswas 310,290.

The regulator would next write to council and government suppliers that had been identified as without other required forms of treatment, such as residual disinfection in the distribution network, to set out expectations of compliance, he said.

Cryptosporidium and giardia could be spread through drinking water supplies, and it was believed a recent outbreak of cryptosporidium in Queenstown was connected to the water supply.