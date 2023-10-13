Reversing hit disables cop car before motorist flees over kerb

Police were unable to pursue a dangerous driver after their patrol car was reversed into and damaged in Timaru. (File photo)

A man fleeing police claims he backed into a chasing patrol car, making it undriveable, because he didn’t see it.

Hayden James Hood was a disqualified driver when he failed to stop for police on State Highway 1 in Timaru on September 20, 2023, eventually escaping by driving over a kerb after the collision disabled the patrol vehicle.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, disqualified driving for the third or subsequent time and failing to stop for flashing police lights when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Hood’s most recent driving disqualification conviction had been on March 11, 2023, and he was spotted driving a Suzuki car, north from Ōamaru, on King St/SH1 Timaru on September 20.

“The defendant was overtaking other vehicles dangerously, and had caused oncoming vehicles to swerve out of his way in order to avoid a collision,” a summary of facts tabled in court said.

Police signalled for him to stop in Timaru, in response to complaints about his driving, the summary said.

“He failed to stop for police when requested to do so, and continued to drive north.”

He was eventually forced to stop on Craigie Ave/SH1, with traffic built up in front of him.

“A police vehicle stopped behind the defendant, and he reversed his vehicle into the police car, which caused the police car to become undriveable.”

The summary says Hood then drove away from police by mounting the kerb on the left side of the road.

“A short time later, police lost sight of the vehicle."

When apprehended, the defendant’s explanation was that he didn’t stop for police because he knew he was disqualified from driving.

“He said that he had been passing other vehicles in passing lanes at 120kph to 130kph.

“He also said that he did not see that a police vehicle was behind him when he reversed into it.”

Hood was convicted and remanded in custody until January 23, 2024 for sentencing.