Drunk, angry man's shooting threats closed Timaru Work and Income branch

The Work and Income offices in Timaru which were forced into lockdown when a man made threats after being refused money. (File photo)

An angry and intoxicated man forced Timaru’s Work and Income branch into lockdown after yelling “I’m going to shoot them all”, when he was refused additional money for accommodation, has admitted charges over the incident.

Jacob William De Vries had originally faced a charge of threatening to kill two Work and Income staff on September 22, 2023, but he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of threatening behaviour by making a comment likely to frighten before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who appeared via an audiovisual link from prison, also admitted breaching release conditions in consuming alcohol.

The summary of facts says De Vries was “intoxicated and was aggressive towards staff who had declined his application for more money”.

“He was asked to leave the premises, and told to return at 2.30pm for a secondary appointment.

“As a result, he stated that everybody needed to die and that he was going to kill everyone.

“Once outside the building, he began yelling at the top of his voice, saying ‘I’m going to shoot them all, motherf.....s, in the face’.

According to the summary, he continued to yell similar threats outside the property on Strathallan St, Timaru, which led to the building going into lockdown.

Police made enquiries and located him at an Evans St motel, where he was found to be very intoxicated and aggressive, it says.

“He was placed under arrest and transported to the Timaru Police Station.

“Due to his high level of intoxication and his abusive conduct, he was not able to be spoken to by police.”

Judge Dravitzki convicted De Vries on his guilty pleas, and remanded him in custody for sentencing on January 23, 2024.