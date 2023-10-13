Remembering the time the Green and Blacks took on the Irish rugby team

The All Blacks team to play Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday (NZT).

As South Canterbury and the All Blacks prepare for two massive games this weekend, some of those in charge of the region’s Heartland rugby team have reflected on a time when they faced an international team on Timaru turf.

There has been plenty of talk across the region in the past few days around whether the All Blacks will beat Ireland on Sunday, in the World Cup, and if South Canterbury can win the Meads Cup on Saturday for the third year in a row, after reaching the final following their win over Ngāti Porou East Coast, 34-17, at Pleasant Point, last week.

The team is coached by Nigel Walsh, with Chris Gard as his assistant – their team going into the match against Whanganui with an unbeaten run in the Heartland Championships, winning 30 games in a row.

But back in 1992, at Timaru’s Fraser Park, it was Gard, Walsh and Craig Dorgan running out onto the field for South Canterbury as they took on Ireland. The game was one of several international meets the team had, and is still etched firmly in the men’s minds.

And the focus he has ahead of Saturday’s final, is something Gard remembers about his match against Ireland, 31 years ago.

“I was about 22 and playing against Ireland was a big thing,’’ he said.

“The other big thing was it was a South Canterbury team – just South Canterbury, not players from North Otago and Mid Canterbury as well.’’

He said the close-knit team had been lucky in playing several international teams including South Africa, Australia, Argentina, and the world top-15.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Rugby assistant coach Chris Gard, left, and head coach Nigel Walsh recall playing for South Canterbury in a match against Ireland in Timaru, in 1992.

“Being part of the team was really special – there were a couple of real old heads in there and in ‘92 and ‘93 we did well.’’

It was a big rugby weekend, both locally and internationally, as South Canterbury and the All Blacks headed into huge games.

While the Irish took the game out to a 21-9 lead, South Canterbury fought back and a late try from Barry Matthews put them within striking distance.

The final score was 21-16 to Ireland, but Gard said he still remembered the feeling of singing the national anthem, and just “being a part of it’’.

“I was a reserve and back in those days you only went on if someone was injured,’’ he said.

He ended up playing half the game, and it had been a highlight, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of the South Canterbury players in the 1992 game against Ireland in Timaru.

Another significant moment for the team was wearing the green and black stripes on their uniform, having worn plain green with black collars since the 1970s, he said.

“Against the green of Ireland – it was special.’’

He began playing rugby for South Canterbury when he moved to Timaru in 1988, and said he and Barry Fairbrother were always gunning for the number 10 position in the team.

“It was good competition – back then you were part of the team, and we always pushed each other.

“We all got on really well.’’

Gard ended up playing as there was an injury, and he ran on at second-five.

He felt the team “should have beaten the buggers’’ and described the game as a great experience.

“We really pushed them.’’

While he was a massive fan of the All Blacks, with rugby running through his veins, he said with his team’s big game on Saturday, he had not given a lot of thought to Sunday’s international match.

“I think we’re good enough to beat them.

“We just need to be hard-nosed and just get into them – we’re more than capable.’’

Ahead of the South Canterbury game, he said the team was excited and ready.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The match programme from 1992.

Meanwhile, Dorgan also remembered the game against the Irish, but said it would be hard to imagine a regional side taking on an international team nowadays.

“We were nervous, but we had a reasonable side,’’ he said.

“At the time, we had been playing in South Canterbury jerseys that were green and black, but we went back to the hoops from the 70s. We felt really at home with it.’’

He started on the wing during the game, but adapted to fullback halfway through the game, he said.

There had been a big crowd to watch, with the embankment full, and he remembered the “great atmosphere’’.

He was unable to attend the big South Canterbury game on Saturday as he was working, but said he had followed them with interest for most of the season.

“The guys have done really well – I am immensely proud.’’

He would be watching Sunday’s All Blacks match with interest, and said while he would be reminded of his time playing the Irish, it was “a completely different game now’’.

“The All Blacks will have to be at their very best.

“I’m really looking forward to it.’’

South Canterbury will play Whanganui at the Temuka Domain on Saturday at 2.05pm, while the All Blacks take on Ireland at Stade de France, Paris, at 8am on Sunday (NZT).