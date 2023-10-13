Permanent detour to be put in place at Patiti Point following large slip

Timaru District Council says the slip was caused by coastal erosion.

A permanent detour and permanent signage will be put in place at Timaru’s Patiti Point following a large slip on Wednesday.

Timaru District Council parks and recreation manager Bill Steans said the slip was reported by a member of the public.

“Some of the car park will still be able to be used. We have signage at the site to make people visiting the area aware of what is going on,” Steans said.

“A permanent detour around the site is being put in place with permanent signage. In the interim the temporary fencing and warning signs will stay in place to secure the site.

“We communicated with the public about the slip with a top-down map showing the area of erosion and where we have installed new fencing.”

Timaru District Council The area marked yellow is the slip and the blue dotted line is where TDC is putting fencing.

Coastal erosion had been an ongoing issue at Patiti Point, and even forced the South Canterbury Deerstalkers Association to move its buildings to a safer location in 2019.

In 2019, Timaru District councillors agreed to fund $30,000 towards a management plan to address the erosion.

In November 2020, a Canterbury University study into the coastline at Patiti Point revealed that while the erosion was significant, it had stalled.