Community support sought for container conversion project in Timaru

Graham and Liz Gregory have started a community project, seeking support for the conversion of new offices at their Doncaster St property, which has hosted leavers from Gloriavale for the past 10 years.

A Timaru couple who support people leaving Gloriavale are hoping the community will help with a project transforming two 40-foot shipping containers into offices and meeting rooms.

For the past 10 years, Liz and Graham Gregory have been involved with and hosted leavers from the secluded religious community on the West Coast, at their Timaru home and a small portable office, but now need a dedicated space for the work.

Gregory is also the manager of the Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust, which was set up in 2019. She said the Timaru offices would be used for staff to work together, as a space for leavers to talk and meet, and as storage for furniture and household goods, often donated by members of the public.

“We’ve been blown away with the amazing support from the local community for this project,’’ Gregory said.

“So many people we’ve approached for the product sponsorship have spoken highly of the leavers they know in the region.’’

The containers were owned by the Gregorys and were at their Doncaster St property.

They had intended to pay for the project privately, but had financial constraints. So they put out a call to the community for items such as timber, piles, gib and ply, as well as financial assistance.

The items were required before mid-November, when all building materials would need to be on-site.

Between November 20 and December 15, a team from the Mobile Maintenance Ministry would assemble volunteers from throughout New Zealand to assist with the container conversion, Gregory said.

“We are also reaching out to friends, family and businesses for assistance with materials, services, volunteers and tradie hours.’’

Joanne Naish/Stuff The remote Gloriavale community on the West Coast.

The leavers’ trust endorsed the project as it had agreed to use the space, she said.

A Givealittle page had been set up by the couple, as well as a website with project details.

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust was established in Timaru with many leavers arriving in South Canterbury after fleeing the community.

It offered leavers, and those wanting to leave Gloriavale, support financially, practically, emotionally, with education and spiritual matters.

Gregory said there were more than 130 Gloriavale leavers in South Canterbury. This number was made up of about 20 separate families, and single people.