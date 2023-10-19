Waimate-based artist to exhibit land and seascapes at York St Gallery of Fine Art

As a young boy, Robert Ireland used to take his paint everywhere.

Now, as an adult and with less time on his hands, the Waimate-based artist stores the images of land and sea he views on his travels in his mind, with the intention of painting them with oil in the future.

The result is a new exhibition at Timaru's York St Gallery of Fine Art, featuring seven of his latest pieces.

“They [the paintings] are mainly seascapes, and a couple of landscapes,’’ Ireland said.

He had exhibited at the gallery in the past, describing it as a “great little gallery, with a really good selection of artists’’.

“Timaru has always been supportive of my work.’’

Ireland said he drew inspiration from his imagination and memory.

“It’s really from everything I see and the places I go – a part I store in my psyche.’’

Interested in art from a young age, Ireland said he could remember his mother telling him when he was about 2 that he had to take his paints wherever he went.

Deciding to take his art seriously, he started studying it at the Aoraki Polytechnic in 2021.

“I did four years of study there with Michael Armstrong, Paul van den Bergh, and Jason Greig.

“All three of those artists are renowned, and I was lucky to spend my years there with them. It was a great experience.’’

Ireland said it was often hard to find the time to stop and paint a scene, so he usually needed to reference a memory or a feeling in his works.

The Robert Ireland exhibition woudl start on Friday and run until November 30. The gallery was open on Friday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm, or by appointment.