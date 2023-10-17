More Heartland Championship rugby records for dominant South Canterbury

South Canterbury winger Kalavini Leatigaga, who became the leading tryscorer in the history of rugby’s Heartland Championship earlier this season, is now also the first to record 50 tries in the competition.

The 30-year-old, who debuted against Thames Valley in 2016, touched down twice on Saturday, as South Canterbury completed a third-straight unbeaten Heartland Championship run, to notch his 49th and 50th.

The top five try scorers in the Heartland Championship since its inception in 2006, according to South Canterbury rugby statistician Jeremy Sutherland, are: Kalavini Leatigaga (SC) 50, Iliesa Tora (Buller) 45, Seta Koroitamana (Mid-Canterbury and North Otago) 42, Dean Church (King Country) 38 and Siu Kakala (SC) 32.

Leatigaga scored seven tries this season.

Sutherland said the South Canterbury team, which also posted the union’s 500th first class win on Saturday, had extended its unbeaten run in the Heartland Championship, which began in 2019, to 31.

South Canterbury also achieved, for the first time, four consecutive wins over Whanganui when it won the Meads Cup final 40-30 at the Temuka Domain on Saturday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury winger Kalavini Leatigaga scores one of two tries during the Meads Cup final win over Whanganui in Temuka.

“For the second time in three seasons they have won all matches with a bonus point (2021 and 2023),” Sutherland said.

“No other union in NPC or Heartland has ever done that.”

The third-straight Meads Cup win also matched the feat achieved by Whanganui between 2015 and 2017.

It was also a record-breaking season for Kakala.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury No 8 Siu Kakala makes one of his signature runs during the Heartland Championship against North Otago in Ōamaru in September 2023.

The 26-year-old number eight scored 15 tries to pass the record of 13 initially set by Jack Ellery in 1960 and later equalled by Craig Dorgan and Brendan Laney in 1992.

Kakala’s 75 points, according to Rugby Database, also meant he was the team’s top pointscorer. First five-eighth Sam Briggs, who scored one try and kicked 21 conversions and six penalties, was next, with halfback William Wright the third highest with 55 points from two tries, 21 conversions and six penalties.