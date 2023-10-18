Mighty effort from Mackenzie Bull Tahrs earns bronze at national ice hockey tournament

A young Mackenzie District ice hockey team beat the odds at a national tournament and walked away with the bronze medal.

The under-12 Mackenzie Bull Tahrs, based in Lake Takapō/Tekapo, attended the club-based National U12 Ice Hockey Tournament in Christchurch from October 6-8, facing teams from across the motu.

Team manager Ordnella Simmonds said the Bull Tahrs had the “daunting task” of playing against teams who “have the ability to skate all year round”.

“Mackenzie only has ice for three months of the year and [the players] hadn’t had the chance to be in their skates for six weeks prior to the tournament,” Simmonds said.

“The Mackenzie Bull Tahrs played every team in a round-robin tournament, finishing fifth equal on the points table.

“For organisers to determine who was going to take the fifth spot, they looked at the result of the head-to-head game between the two teams - it was a draw.

“They then looked at the points differential - both teams were on +31, so they then looked at the amount of goals scored by each team throughout the tournament - the Bull Tahrs had scored one goal more than the other team, so they were awarded the fifth place spot.”

Following that, the Bull Tahrs went on to play the team in fourth place, which was a “must win” game to be in contention for a medal, Simmonds said.

“It was a really intense, high pressure game and the Bull Tahrs scored the winning goal with only four seconds left on the clock.

“They then had to play off for the bronze medal. This game was also high pressure with the score being 2-2 at full-time. The game went into sudden death over-time and the Bull Tahrs scored the winning goal just under a minute in.”

After 22 games of ice hockey, the Mackenzie Bull Tahrs had won 14 matches, drawn five and lost three, and brought home the tournament bronze medal.

Simmonds said the tournament had previously been completely dominated by Auckland.