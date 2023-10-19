Top motorsport drivers to battle it out at Waimate 50 Horsepower Hill Climb

Preparations are underway for one of Waimate’s biggest events of the year, which will see New Zealand’s best motorsport drivers race up the town’s White Horse Hill.

The Waimate 50 Gravel Edition’s Horsepower Hill Climb will run from Friday to Sunday with 50 teams from across New Zealand competing in ATV, quad bike and rally car races.

Event organiser Rob Aikman said this would be the first time New Zealand motorsport stars Hayden Paddon and Sloan Cox would be facing each other on the White Horse Hill track.

“They are at the top of the list in New Zealand, and they are preparing to battle off in Waimate for the first time, and it makes me feel pretty good,” Aikman said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate 50 volunteers, Noel Frew and Jeremy Wilkins pictured preparing the Horsepower Hill Climb course on Wednesday.

“It’s a pretty special moment for Waimate 50 to have drivers of that calibre competing. I hope the energy during the race will be high as this will be the star of the show.

“They are certainly capable drivers with different driving styles.”

The Horsepower Hill Climb, in which competitors raced to the Whitehorse monument, debuted in 2021 after the decision was made to move away from the longstanding street racing format.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sloan Cox in his Mitsubishi Evo at Waimate 50 in 2022.

Paddon, in his all-electric Hyundai Kona rally car, was the winner of the inaugural Horsepower Hill Climb.

Cox, in his first appearance in Waimate in 2022, was crowned the champion, winning by less than a second over Matt Penrose.

Aikman said there would be “boots on the ground” on Wednesday as the organising party set up the course for the drivers and spectators.

“The preparations have been going really good,” he said.

“We have been pretty busy in the last two weeks preparing and for the next few days we will be setting up the spectator stands, tents and putting in the safety barriers.

“Some teams from around New Zealand will be setting up on Friday.”

Jaclyn Hay Haydon Paddon in his electric Hyundai I 20 Kona won the Waimate 50 Horsepower Hill Climb in 2021.

Aikman said the hill climb race had always attracted some high-profile competitors from across New Zealand.

“The number of teams competing is about the same as last year, and we could possibly take some more, but 50 is the perfect number for us.”

With some of the drivers arriving in Waimate on Friday, people would have a chance to meet the drivers from 3.30pm at Seddon Square.

Some of the cars would be present too, and a small demonstration had been organised.

Aikman asked the South Canterbury community to visit Waimate over the weekend and enjoy the race and what the town had to offer.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate 50 volunteer Jeremy Wilkins using his tractor to move tyres for a safety barrier for the Waimate 50 event.

The entry fee for adults was $10 per day, and there would be free entry for children under 12 accompanied by an adult.

There would be plenty of car parking and Eftpos would be available at the gate. Vans would be running up and down the hill throughout the weekend, picking up and dropping off spectators to different points on the hill.