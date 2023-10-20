Restored 93-year-old Chevrolet Roadster ready for rally to Aoraki/Mt Cook

John Campbell will be taking his 1930 Chevrolet Roadster on the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's rally to Aoraki/Mt Cook over Labour Weekend.

John Campbell's 93-year-old vintage car was a truck-and-trailer-load of parts when he got it home 30 years ago.

The now 81-year-old then spent seven years rebuilding the 1930 Chevrolet Sports Roadster which he has rallied over nearly 100,000 kilometres of New Zealand roads over the next 23 years.

Campbell will add to those kilometres over Labour Weekend when the car lines up in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's annual Timaru to Aoraki/Mt Cook Rally with about 50 other vehicles.

"The parts were originally all gathered up by a friend of mine who was going to build it, but unfortunately he passed away, so I bought the parts off his wife," Campbell said.

"I've done most of the work myself.

"I had the hood done professionally because of the cost of the material and I didn't want to make a mistake. Apart from that I've done pretty much everything myself.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Campbell with his 1930 Chevrolet Sports Roadster that he has restored and will drive in the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s Aoraki/Mt Cook Rally over Labour Weekend.

"It was a labour of love. We had to make a few parts that we couldn't find.

"I don't think there was anything really hard about it because it was something that I enjoyed doing."

The retired A-grade mechanic knew exactly how far the car had travelled since being put back together.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff John Campbell at the wheel of his 1930 Chevrolet Sports Roadster that he restored and has driven almost 100,000km in.

"I made one speedometer out of three when I built it and I set the speedo at zero, and it has now got 59,548 miles (95,833km) on it."

He said the car had been pretty much trouble-free.

"I haven't had many hiccups at all really. We built it up right from the chassis and everything that we put on we reconditioned.

Supplied The 1930 Chevrolet Sports Roadster, when John Campbell bought it in 1993, before restoring it over the next seven years.

Campbell said the car, which had a six-cylinder 3L engine with an overdrive "married" to the gearbox, cruised at about 95kph.

"It has been probably everywhere you can go in the South Island and halfway around the North Island twice."

Campbell and his wife, Janet, normally ran the car in about a dozen rallies a year, with the Labour Weekend event having "a very big following".

Supplied John Campbell shows off restoration progress on his 1930 Chevrolet Sports Roadster that he restored over seven years from 1993.

"It's a good weekend and a catch-up with a lot of people you know."

The rally, which started in the mid-1950s, would start on Saturday morning in Timaru when entrants were presented with the rally route.

"We follow that route and there is a time trial section on it, and then we get to Twizel where we stop overnight. On Sunday morning we do field tests, and then we travel to Aoraki/Mt Cook and back, followed by dinner and prizegiving and go home on the Monday.

"It all keeps us old timers busy, gives us something to do and gives us a little bit of outings."