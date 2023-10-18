Heartland XV rugby squad contains seven South Cantabrians

South Canterbury's third straight Meads Cup rugby win has been rewarded with seven players making the New Zealand Heartland XV squad announced on Wednesday.

The squad, named by head coach Nigel Walsh, features 11 potential debutants to don the black jersey with three of these being South Cantabrians: Connor Anderson (hooker), Finlay Joyce (flanker) and Sam Briggs (first five-eighth).

Other South Cantabrians selected are Paula Fifita, Tokoma’ata Fakatava, Vaka Taelega and William Wright.

Walsh confirmed his squad following the Heartland finals on Saturday and Sunday in which South Canterbury beat Whanganui 40-30 in the Meads Cup final at the Temuka Oval and West Coast secured the Lochore Cup in a nail-biter against Poverty Bay (23-20).

Whanganui’s Peceli Malanicagi, Peter-Travis Hay-Horton and Douglas Horrocks were among other debutants named.

Walsh said there was a thorough process during player selections and was impressed with each individual throughout the season.

“Every player listed stood out during the Heartland competition and I’ve got a good mix of experience across the board. I’m pleased to have Sam Briggs and Dane Whale as part of the campaign who will be key game drivers for our team,” Walsh said in an NZ Rugby media release.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury co-captains Tokomaata Fakatava and William Wright with the Meads Cup after beating Whanganui in the final at the Temuka Oval. Both players have been selected in the NZ Heartland XV squad.

Douglas would join his cousin Lindsay Horrocks who had made nine appearances in the Heartland XV jersey, the same amount of times as Wright, the returning veteran South Canterbury co-captain and halfback.

“It’s invaluable to have Lindsay and William onboard as they know what’s expected when we get into a camp like this.

"They’re good leaders and have a lot of mana (respect) from players and coaches around them. They’ve been in and around the Heartland scene for a long time now and have proven their worth which is why they’ve been selected.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury coach Nigel Walsh is also head coach of the NZ Heartland XV and has named a 23-man squad for two games in November.

The Heartland XV would play in a two-match campaign against Canterbury Development and the New Zealand Barbarians. Both matches would be streamed live on New Zealand Rugby.

The Canterbury Development and New Zealand Barbarians would announce their squads at a later date.

The NZ Heartland XV squad is: Adam Williamson (Mid-Canterbury), Connor Anderson* (South Canterbury), Dane Whale (Whanganui), Douglas Horrocks* (Whanganui), Finlay Joyce* (South Canterbury), Fletcher Morgan* (Thames Valley), Joshua Clark (North Otago), Junior Fakatoufifita (North Otago), Kaleb Foote (King Country), Keanu Taumata* (Poverty Bay), Leopino Maupese* (Buller), Lindsay Horrocks (Whanganui), Paula Fifita (South Canterbury), Peceli Malanicagi* (Whanganui), Peter-Travis Hay-Horton* (Whanganui), Renata Roberts-Te Nana* (East Coast), Saimone Samate (North Otago), Sam Briggs* (South Canterbury), Shayne Anderson* (West Coast), Tokoma’ata Fakatava (South Canterbury), Tyler Kearns (West Coast), Vaka Taelega (South Canterbury), William Wright (South Canterbury). *Denotes debut.

Schedule:

NZ Heartland XV v Canterbury Development, November 1 (4pm kick-off) Methven Rugby Football Club, Methven.

NZ Heartland XV v NZ Barbarians (2pm kick-off), November 4, Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Ōamaru.